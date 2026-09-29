India Secures Bronze In 4x100m Mixed Relay For 50th Medal At Asian Games

India added another prestigious medal to its tally at the 2026 Asian Games, securing a hard-fought bronze in the 4x100m mixed relay final at the Asian Games on Tuesday on September 29.
The quartet of Gurindervir Singh, Sneha Shanuvali Sathyanarayana, Animesh Kujur, and Harita Bhadra put up a stellar team effort on the track, clocking a season-best time of 41.06 seconds.
China clinched the gold medal with a time of 40.78 seconds, while Thailand secured the silver with 40.87 seconds.
This podium finish marks a historic milestone for the Indian contingent, serving as India's 50th overall medal at the current edition of the Games. The relay team's synchronized baton exchanges and blistering pace on the anchor legs ensured they held off strong challenges from Singapore and Japan to lock in a memorable third-place finish