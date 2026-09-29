Gulveer Singh Seals Medal Hat-Trick At Asian Games 2026 With Bronze In Men’s 5000m Final

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 29 September 2026 5:20 pm

Gulveer Singh completed a medal hat-trick at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya on Tuesday, winning bronze in the men’s 5000m final. He clocked 13:32.75, adding to his silver medals in the men’s 1500m and 10,000m, while Bahrain’s Birhanu Balew took gold and Japan’s Tomonori Yamaguchi claimed silver.

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 29 September 2026 5:20 pm

India’s Gulveer Singh | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Gulveer Singh completed a hat-trick of medals at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya on Tuesday. He won bronze in the men's 5000m final, his third medal at the ongoing edition. He finished the race in 13 minutes 32.75 seconds. The bronze added to the two silver medals he had already won in Nagoya in the men's 1500m and 10,000m. Birhanu Balew of Bahrain won gold in 13 minutes 30.79 seconds. Japan's Tomonori Yamaguchi took silver in 13 minutes 31.43 seconds. Gulveer followed them home in 13 minutes 32.75 seconds to claim bronze. The result completed his three-medal haul at this edition of the Games. Gulveer had already won silver in the men's 1500m and 10,000m finals before Tuesday's race. He clocked 3 minutes 31.13 seconds in the 1500m final on Monday. He had finished the 10,000m in 28 minutes 29.38 seconds last week. That silver marked an improvement on his bronze in the same event at the previous edition in Hanzhou. With bronze in the 5000m added to those two silvers, Gulveer has now completed a medal hat-trick in Nagoya.