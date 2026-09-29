Gulveer Singh Adds Another Silver With Personal Best In Men’s 1500m

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 29 September 2026 4:24 pm

Gulveer Singh added another silver medal to India’s athletics haul at the Asian Games 2026, finishing second in the men’s 1500m final with a personal best of 3:36.72. The Indian distance runner stayed in contention throughout the 12-man race before producing a strong finish in the final lap to secure the podium place. Japan’s Kazuto Iizawa claimed gold in an Asian Games record time of 3:36.35, while his compatriot Nagiya Mori took bronze in 3:37.92. Gulveer’s latest medal is his second of the Games after he also won silver in the men’s 10,000m. His performance further underlined his consistency across distance events in Aichi-Nagoya. India’s other finalist, Yoonus Shah, finished ninth in 3:43.88. Gulveer’s two silvers mark a standout campaign for the Indian runner.