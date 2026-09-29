Gulveer Singh Adds Another Silver With Personal Best In Men’s 1500m
Gulveer Singh added another silver medal to India’s athletics haul at the Asian Games 2026, finishing second in the men’s 1500m final with a personal best of 3:36.72. The Indian distance runner stayed in contention throughout the 12-man race before producing a strong finish in the final lap to secure the podium place. Japan’s Kazuto Iizawa claimed gold in an Asian Games record time of 3:36.35, while his compatriot Nagiya Mori took bronze in 3:37.92. Gulveer’s latest medal is his second of the Games after he also won silver in the men’s 10,000m. His performance further underlined his consistency across distance events in Aichi-Nagoya. India’s other finalist, Yoonus Shah, finished ninth in 3:43.88. Gulveer’s two silvers mark a standout campaign for the Indian runner.