Gulveer Singh Adds Another Silver With Personal Best In Men’s 1500m

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Gulveer Singh added another silver medal to India’s athletics haul at the Asian Games 2026, finishing second in the men’s 1500m final with a personal best of 3:36.72. The Indian distance runner stayed in contention throughout the 12-man race before producing a strong finish in the final lap to secure the podium place. Japan’s Kazuto Iizawa claimed gold in an Asian Games record time of 3:36.35, while his compatriot Nagiya Mori took bronze in 3:37.92. Gulveer’s latest medal is his second of the Games after he also won silver in the men’s 10,000m. His performance further underlined his consistency across distance events in Aichi-Nagoya. India’s other finalist, Yoonus Shah, finished ninth in 3:43.88. Gulveer’s two silvers mark a standout campaign for the Indian runner.

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india at Asian games men's 1500 Gulveer Singh highlights
India’s Gulveer Singh celebrates after winning silver medal in men’s 1500 meter final event in the ongoing 20th Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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India silver medal Asian Games 2026
Gold medalist Japan's Kazuto Iizawa, center, stands on the podium with silver medalist, India's Gulveer Singh, left, and bronze medalist Japan's Nagiya Mori following the men's 1500m at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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india at Asian games mens 1500 Gulveer Singh
india at Asian games men's 1500 Gulveer Singh highlights- Japan's Kazuto Iizawa reacts as he crosses the finish line ahead of India's Gulveer Singh in the men's 1500-meter final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
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Gulveer Singh personal best 1500m
India’s Gulveer Singh celebrates after winning silver medal in men’s 1500 meter final event in the ongoing 20th Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Gulveer Singh silver medal
India’s Gulveer Singh celebrates after winning silver medal in men’s 1500 meter final event in the ongoing 20th Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Asian Games 2026 Gulveer Singh
India’s Gulveer Singh celebrates after winning silver medal in men’s 1500 meter final event in the ongoing 20th Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

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