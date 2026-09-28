Asian Games 2026 Day 11 (September 29) Preview: India Schedule, Match Timings, Medal Events & Live Streaming Details

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Outlook Sports Desk
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India resume their Asian Games 2026 campaign in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Tuesday, September 29, after an eight-medal haul. Gulveer Singh, fresh from his men’s 1500m silver and a personal best, returns for the men’s 5000m final as India compete across archery, shooting, athletics, tennis, cycling, sailing and more

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Gulveer Singh Silver Medal Mens 1500m Asian Games 2026 Athletics India
Gulveer Singh won the men's 1500m silver medal at the Asian Games 2026 with a personal best of 3:36.72. Photo: afiindia/X
Summary of this article

  • India resume their Asian Games 2026 campaign in Aichi-Nagoya on Tuesday after an eight-medal haul

  • India have a packed day across archery, shooting, boxing, canoeing, cycling, sailing, squash, tennis and volleyball

  • The schedule begins before 5 am and runs into evening relay finals, with multiple medal and qualification events

India resume their Asian Games 2026 campaign in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Tuesday (September 29) after an eight-medal haul, with a packed schedule across archery, athletics, boxing, canoeing, cycling, kurash, sailing, shooting, squash, sports climbing, surfing, tennis and volleyball.

The day begins before 5 AM and runs into an evening full of athletics finals.

The schedule is spread across medal rounds, qualification events and team fixtures. Surfing opens India’s day with Kishore Kumar Anbarasu in the men’s shortboard quarterfinal against Toby Espejon of the Philippines at 4:54 AM, followed by a semifinal at 7:47 AM and bronze and gold medal matches at 9:26 AM and 10:35 AM, subject to qualification.

Also Read: Asian Games 2026: AFI To Appeal To CAS After Long Jumper Shaili Singh Denied Bronze Medal In Controversial Ruling

Asian Games 2026 Day 11: India’s Full Schedule and Timings

All timings are in Indian Standard Time (IST). The schedule can be subject to changes by the organisers.

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TimeAthlete(s) / TeamEvent Name
4:54 AMKishore Kumar AnbarasuMen’s Shortboard Quarterfinal
5:30 AMDhiraj BommadevaraRecurve Men’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Round
5:30 AMNeeraj ChauhanRecurve Men’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Round
6:24 AMVipin KumarMen’s -66kg Round of 16 (Kurash)
6:30 AMKynan Chenai, Ahvar Rizvi, Shapath BharadwajTrap Men Individual Qualification Round Day 3 & Team Final
6:30 AMNeeru, Manisha Keer, Aashima AhlawatTrap Women Individual Qualification Round Day 3 & Team Final
6:30 AMCelestina, Keerthi Rangaswamy, Chikka, Sarita KumariWomen’s Team Sprint Qualification Round (Cycling)
6:30 AMIndiaWomen’s Team Pool C, Match 2 vs Iran (Squash)
6:30 AM onwardsDhakshineswar SureshMen’s Singles Second Round (Tennis)
6:48 AMRojit Singh Yanglem, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Singh LaitonjamMen’s Team Sprint Qualification Round (Cycling)
7:00 AMHitesh Kewat, Pradhyumna Singh RathodMen’s Kayak Single Heat (Canoe Slalom)
7:12 AMHarshita Jhakar, Pooja Baban Danole, Meenakshi, Swasti SinghWomen’s Team Pursuit Qualification Round (Cycling)
7:30 AM onwardsPrince Noble, Manu FrancisMen’s Skiff/49er Races 3, 4, 5 & 6 (Sailing)
7:40 AM onwardsHarshita Tomar, Shital VermaWomen’s Skiff/49er FX Races 3, 4, 5 & 6 (Sailing)
7:40 AM onwardsMahi VermaGirls’ Dinghy/ILCA 4 Opening Series, Races 1, 2 & 3 (Sailing)
7:47 AMKishore Kumar AnbarasuMen’s Shortboard Semifinal (Subject to qualification)
7:50 AMRina Sen, Pallavi JagpatWomen’s Canoe Single Heat (Canoe Slalom)
8:00 AMVipin KumarMen’s -66kg Quarterfinal (Subject to qualification)
8:47 AMShikha ChouhanWomen’s Kayak Single Heat (Canoe Slalom)
9:00 AM onwardsJoga PurtyWomen’s Speed Qualification (Sports Climbing)
9:00 AM onwardsSumit NagalMen’s Singles Second Round (Tennis)
9:00 AM onwardsYuki Bhambri / Dhakshineswar SureshMen’s Doubles Second Round (Tennis)
9:00 AM onwardsAnirudh Chandrasekar / N Sriram BalajiMen’s Doubles Second Round (Tennis)
9:26 AMKishore Kumar AnbarasuMen’s Shortboard Bronze Medal Match (Subject to qualification)
9:30 AMDhiraj BommadevaraRecurve Men’s Individual 1/8 Elimination Round (Subject to qualification)
9:45 AMKumkum Anil MohodRecurve Women’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Round
9:45 AMKirti SharmaRecurve Women’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Round
10:15 AMNeeraj ChauhanRecurve Men’s Individual 1/8 Elimination Round (Subject to qualification)
10:15 AMParveenWomen’s 65kg Semifinal (Boxing)
10:25 AMKumkum Anil MohodRecurve Women’s Individual 1/8 Elimination Round (Subject to qualification)
10:25 AMKirti SharmaRecurve Women’s Individual 1/8 Elimination Round (Subject to qualification)
10:30 AMNeeru, Manisha Keer, Aashima AhlawatTrap Women Individual Final
10:30 AM onwardsVishnu SaravananMen’s Dinghy/ILCA 7 Qualification Series, Races 3, 4 & 5 (Sailing)
10:35 AMKishore Kumar AnbarasuMen’s Shortboard Gold Medal Match (Subject to qualification)
10:40 AM onwardsKatya CoelhoWomen’s Windsurfing/IQFOIL Races 1, 2, 3 & 4 (Sailing)
10:40 AM onwardsNethra KumananWomen’s Dinghy/ILCA 6 Qualification Series, Races 3, 4 & 5 (Sailing)
10:50 AMVipin KumarMen’s -66kg Semifinal (Subject to qualification)
11:00 AMAnkushMen’s 80kg Semifinal (Boxing)
11:30 AMNarenderMen’s +90kg Semifinal (Boxing)
11:30 AMIndiaWomen’s Team Sprint 1st Round (Subject to qualification)
11:42 AMIndiaMen’s Team Sprint 1st Round (Subject to qualification)
11:45 AMVipin KumarMen’s -66kg Final (Subject to qualification)
11:54 AMIndiaWomen’s Team Pursuit 1st Round (Subject to qualification)
12:00 PMKynan Chenai, Ahvar Rizvi, Shapath BharadwajTrap Men Individual Final
12:00 PM onwardsN Sriram Balaji / Ankita RainaMixed Doubles First Round (Tennis)
12:30 PMIndiaMen’s Pool C Preliminary Round vs Qatar (Volleyball)
12:43 PMIndiaWomen’s Team Sprint Bronze Medal Final (Subject to qualification)
12:46 PMIndiaWomen’s Team Sprint Gold Medal Final (Subject to qualification)
12:49 PMIndiaMen’s Team Sprint Bronze Medal Final (Subject to qualification)
12:52 PMIndiaMen’s Team Sprint Gold Medal Final (Subject to qualification)
2:50 PMDev Kumar Meena, Kuldeep KumarMen’s Pole Vault Final
3:35 PMPooja, Supriya Sindigere BasavarajuWomen’s High Jump Final
4:05 PMTanya Chaudhary, Anushka YadavWomen’s Hammer Throw Final
4:20 PMPoojaWomen’s 800m Final

Key Medal Events To Watch on Day 11

Archery And Shooting

India has action across the board on a packed day of competition at the Asian Games, with archery, kurash, and shooting dominating the early hours. In archery, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Neeraj Chauhan feature in the recurve men's individual eliminations, followed by Kumkum Anil Mohod and Kirti Sharma in the women's bracket. Kurash offers another medal route as Vipin Kumar competes in the men's -66kg rounds, chasing a path through to the medal matches.

Shooting action sees Kynan Chenai, Ahvar Rizvi, and Shapath Bharadwaj line up in the trap men's individual qualification and team final, while Neeru, Manisha Keer, and Aashima Ahlawat contest the trap women's individual qualification, team final, and individual final. Other Indian entries through the morning include Hitesh Kewat, Pradhyumna Singh Rathod, Rina Sen, Pallavi Jagpat, and Shikha Chouhan in canoe slalom heats, Joga Purty taking on sports climbing speed qualification, and Parveen, Ankush, and Narender contesting their boxing semi-finals.

Cycling And Sailing

Cycling and sailing fill a busy morning schedule of racing and endurance events. In cycling, India takes part in the women's and men's team sprint qualifications, alongside the women's team pursuit, with potential progression to later rounds and medal races. On the water, Prince Noble, Manu Francis, Harshita Tomar, and Shital Verma compete in skiff/49er and FX races, while Mahi Verma, Vishnu Sarvanan, Katya Coelho, and Nethra Kumanan take to the water across various dinghy, ILCA, and windsurfing events.

Tennis And Team Events

Racquet sports and team fixtures keep the momentum going through the middle of the day. In squash, India meets Iran in the women's team pool stage, while tennis features Dhakshineswar Suresh and Sumit Nagal in singles, alongside doubles pairs Yuki Bhambri with Dhakshineswar Suresh, and Anirudh Chandrasekar with N Sriram Balaji, plus mixed doubles entries. In team sports, the men's volleyball team faces Qatar in a preliminary fixture.

Athletics Finals

Athletics finals close out the day with a strong lineup of field events and middle-to-long distance track races. Field events feature Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Kumar contesting the men's pole vault final, followed by Pooja and Supriya Sindigere Basavaraju in the women's high jump final, and Tanya Chaudhary and Anushka Yadav in the women's hammer throw final. On the track, Pooja runs in the women's 800m final and Mohammed Afsal Pulikkalakath features in the men's 800m final, while Gulveer Singh returns for a second shot at the podium alongside Avinash Mukund Sable in the men's 5000m final. Action on the track closes out later with India entering the mixed 4x100m relay, women's 4x400m relay, and men's 4x400m relay finals.

Where To Watch Asian Games 2026 in India?

The Asian Games 2026 will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network, while live streaming is available through SonyLIV. Sony Sports Network holds the Indian broadcast rights for the Games, with coverage available across its sports channels.

With Volleyball, Hockey, Athletics, Shooting and several team sports offering important opportunities, Day 10 promises another busy day for India at Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

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