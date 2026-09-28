Asian Games 2026 Day 11 (September 29) Preview: India Schedule, Match Timings, Medal Events & Live Streaming Details

Athletics finals close out the day with a strong lineup of field events and middle-to-long distance track races. Field events feature Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Kumar contesting the men's pole vault final, followed by Pooja and Supriya Sindigere Basavaraju in the women's high jump final, and Tanya Chaudhary and Anushka Yadav in the women's hammer throw final. On the track, Pooja runs in the women's 800m final and Mohammed Afsal Pulikkalakath features in the men's 800m final, while Gulveer Singh returns for a second shot at the podium alongside Avinash Mukund Sable in the men's 5000m final. Action on the track closes out later with India entering the mixed 4x100m relay, women's 4x400m relay, and men's 4x400m relay finals.