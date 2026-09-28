Asian Games 2026 Day 11 (September 29) Preview: India Schedule, Match Timings, Medal Events & Live Streaming Details

India resume their Asian Games 2026 campaign in Aichi-Nagoya on Tuesday after an eight-medal haul
India have a packed day across archery, shooting, boxing, canoeing, cycling, sailing, squash, tennis and volleyball
The schedule begins before 5 am and runs into evening relay finals, with multiple medal and qualification events
India resume their Asian Games 2026 campaign in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Tuesday (September 29) after an eight-medal haul, with a packed schedule across archery, athletics, boxing, canoeing, cycling, kurash, sailing, shooting, squash, sports climbing, surfing, tennis and volleyball.
The day begins before 5 AM and runs into an evening full of athletics finals.
The schedule is spread across medal rounds, qualification events and team fixtures. Surfing opens India’s day with Kishore Kumar Anbarasu in the men’s shortboard quarterfinal against Toby Espejon of the Philippines at 4:54 AM, followed by a semifinal at 7:47 AM and bronze and gold medal matches at 9:26 AM and 10:35 AM, subject to qualification.
Asian Games 2026 Day 11: India’s Full Schedule and Timings
All timings are in Indian Standard Time (IST). The schedule can be subject to changes by the organisers.
|Time
|Athlete(s) / Team
|Event Name
|4:54 AM
|Kishore Kumar Anbarasu
|Men’s Shortboard Quarterfinal
|5:30 AM
|Dhiraj Bommadevara
|Recurve Men’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Round
|5:30 AM
|Neeraj Chauhan
|Recurve Men’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Round
|6:24 AM
|Vipin Kumar
|Men’s -66kg Round of 16 (Kurash)
|6:30 AM
|Kynan Chenai, Ahvar Rizvi, Shapath Bharadwaj
|Trap Men Individual Qualification Round Day 3 & Team Final
|6:30 AM
|Neeru, Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat
|Trap Women Individual Qualification Round Day 3 & Team Final
|6:30 AM
|Celestina, Keerthi Rangaswamy, Chikka, Sarita Kumari
|Women’s Team Sprint Qualification Round (Cycling)
|6:30 AM
|India
|Women’s Team Pool C, Match 2 vs Iran (Squash)
|6:30 AM onwards
|Dhakshineswar Suresh
|Men’s Singles Second Round (Tennis)
|6:48 AM
|Rojit Singh Yanglem, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam
|Men’s Team Sprint Qualification Round (Cycling)
|7:00 AM
|Hitesh Kewat, Pradhyumna Singh Rathod
|Men’s Kayak Single Heat (Canoe Slalom)
|7:12 AM
|Harshita Jhakar, Pooja Baban Danole, Meenakshi, Swasti Singh
|Women’s Team Pursuit Qualification Round (Cycling)
|7:30 AM onwards
|Prince Noble, Manu Francis
|Men’s Skiff/49er Races 3, 4, 5 & 6 (Sailing)
|7:40 AM onwards
|Harshita Tomar, Shital Verma
|Women’s Skiff/49er FX Races 3, 4, 5 & 6 (Sailing)
|7:40 AM onwards
|Mahi Verma
|Girls’ Dinghy/ILCA 4 Opening Series, Races 1, 2 & 3 (Sailing)
|7:47 AM
|Kishore Kumar Anbarasu
|Men’s Shortboard Semifinal (Subject to qualification)
|7:50 AM
|Rina Sen, Pallavi Jagpat
|Women’s Canoe Single Heat (Canoe Slalom)
|8:00 AM
|Vipin Kumar
|Men’s -66kg Quarterfinal (Subject to qualification)
|8:47 AM
|Shikha Chouhan
|Women’s Kayak Single Heat (Canoe Slalom)
|9:00 AM onwards
|Joga Purty
|Women’s Speed Qualification (Sports Climbing)
|9:00 AM onwards
|Sumit Nagal
|Men’s Singles Second Round (Tennis)
|9:00 AM onwards
|Yuki Bhambri / Dhakshineswar Suresh
|Men’s Doubles Second Round (Tennis)
|9:00 AM onwards
|Anirudh Chandrasekar / N Sriram Balaji
|Men’s Doubles Second Round (Tennis)
|9:26 AM
|Kishore Kumar Anbarasu
|Men’s Shortboard Bronze Medal Match (Subject to qualification)
|9:30 AM
|Dhiraj Bommadevara
|Recurve Men’s Individual 1/8 Elimination Round (Subject to qualification)
|9:45 AM
|Kumkum Anil Mohod
|Recurve Women’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Round
|9:45 AM
|Kirti Sharma
|Recurve Women’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Round
|10:15 AM
|Neeraj Chauhan
|Recurve Men’s Individual 1/8 Elimination Round (Subject to qualification)
|10:15 AM
|Parveen
|Women’s 65kg Semifinal (Boxing)
|10:25 AM
|Kumkum Anil Mohod
|Recurve Women’s Individual 1/8 Elimination Round (Subject to qualification)
|10:25 AM
|Kirti Sharma
|Recurve Women’s Individual 1/8 Elimination Round (Subject to qualification)
|10:30 AM
|Neeru, Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat
|Trap Women Individual Final
|10:30 AM onwards
|Vishnu Saravanan
|Men’s Dinghy/ILCA 7 Qualification Series, Races 3, 4 & 5 (Sailing)
|10:35 AM
|Kishore Kumar Anbarasu
|Men’s Shortboard Gold Medal Match (Subject to qualification)
|10:40 AM onwards
|Katya Coelho
|Women’s Windsurfing/IQFOIL Races 1, 2, 3 & 4 (Sailing)
|10:40 AM onwards
|Nethra Kumanan
|Women’s Dinghy/ILCA 6 Qualification Series, Races 3, 4 & 5 (Sailing)
|10:50 AM
|Vipin Kumar
|Men’s -66kg Semifinal (Subject to qualification)
|11:00 AM
|Ankush
|Men’s 80kg Semifinal (Boxing)
|11:30 AM
|Narender
|Men’s +90kg Semifinal (Boxing)
|11:30 AM
|India
|Women’s Team Sprint 1st Round (Subject to qualification)
|11:42 AM
|India
|Men’s Team Sprint 1st Round (Subject to qualification)
|11:45 AM
|Vipin Kumar
|Men’s -66kg Final (Subject to qualification)
|11:54 AM
|India
|Women’s Team Pursuit 1st Round (Subject to qualification)
|12:00 PM
|Kynan Chenai, Ahvar Rizvi, Shapath Bharadwaj
|Trap Men Individual Final
|12:00 PM onwards
|N Sriram Balaji / Ankita Raina
|Mixed Doubles First Round (Tennis)
|12:30 PM
|India
|Men’s Pool C Preliminary Round vs Qatar (Volleyball)
|12:43 PM
|India
|Women’s Team Sprint Bronze Medal Final (Subject to qualification)
|12:46 PM
|India
|Women’s Team Sprint Gold Medal Final (Subject to qualification)
|12:49 PM
|India
|Men’s Team Sprint Bronze Medal Final (Subject to qualification)
|12:52 PM
|India
|Men’s Team Sprint Gold Medal Final (Subject to qualification)
|2:50 PM
|Dev Kumar Meena, Kuldeep Kumar
|Men’s Pole Vault Final
|3:35 PM
|Pooja, Supriya Sindigere Basavaraju
|Women’s High Jump Final
|4:05 PM
|Tanya Chaudhary, Anushka Yadav
|Women’s Hammer Throw Final
|4:20 PM
|Pooja
|Women’s 800m Final
Key Medal Events To Watch on Day 11
Archery And Shooting
India has action across the board on a packed day of competition at the Asian Games, with archery, kurash, and shooting dominating the early hours. In archery, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Neeraj Chauhan feature in the recurve men's individual eliminations, followed by Kumkum Anil Mohod and Kirti Sharma in the women's bracket. Kurash offers another medal route as Vipin Kumar competes in the men's -66kg rounds, chasing a path through to the medal matches.
Shooting action sees Kynan Chenai, Ahvar Rizvi, and Shapath Bharadwaj line up in the trap men's individual qualification and team final, while Neeru, Manisha Keer, and Aashima Ahlawat contest the trap women's individual qualification, team final, and individual final. Other Indian entries through the morning include Hitesh Kewat, Pradhyumna Singh Rathod, Rina Sen, Pallavi Jagpat, and Shikha Chouhan in canoe slalom heats, Joga Purty taking on sports climbing speed qualification, and Parveen, Ankush, and Narender contesting their boxing semi-finals.
Cycling And Sailing
Cycling and sailing fill a busy morning schedule of racing and endurance events. In cycling, India takes part in the women's and men's team sprint qualifications, alongside the women's team pursuit, with potential progression to later rounds and medal races. On the water, Prince Noble, Manu Francis, Harshita Tomar, and Shital Verma compete in skiff/49er and FX races, while Mahi Verma, Vishnu Sarvanan, Katya Coelho, and Nethra Kumanan take to the water across various dinghy, ILCA, and windsurfing events.
Tennis And Team Events
Racquet sports and team fixtures keep the momentum going through the middle of the day. In squash, India meets Iran in the women's team pool stage, while tennis features Dhakshineswar Suresh and Sumit Nagal in singles, alongside doubles pairs Yuki Bhambri with Dhakshineswar Suresh, and Anirudh Chandrasekar with N Sriram Balaji, plus mixed doubles entries. In team sports, the men's volleyball team faces Qatar in a preliminary fixture.
Athletics Finals
Athletics finals close out the day with a strong lineup of field events and middle-to-long distance track races. Field events feature Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Kumar contesting the men's pole vault final, followed by Pooja and Supriya Sindigere Basavaraju in the women's high jump final, and Tanya Chaudhary and Anushka Yadav in the women's hammer throw final. On the track, Pooja runs in the women's 800m final and Mohammed Afsal Pulikkalakath features in the men's 800m final, while Gulveer Singh returns for a second shot at the podium alongside Avinash Mukund Sable in the men's 5000m final. Action on the track closes out later with India entering the mixed 4x100m relay, women's 4x400m relay, and men's 4x400m relay finals.
Where To Watch Asian Games 2026 in India?
The Asian Games 2026 will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network, while live streaming is available through SonyLIV. Sony Sports Network holds the Indian broadcast rights for the Games, with coverage available across its sports channels.
With Volleyball, Hockey, Athletics, Shooting and several team sports offering important opportunities, Day 10 promises another busy day for India at Aichi-Nagoya 2026.