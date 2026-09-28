Asian Games 2026 Day 10 Wrap: India Win Eight Medals On September 28 As Athletics Deliver Seven Podium Finishes

India finished the day in Nagoya with eight medals, including four silver and four bronze
Esha Singh equalled the Games record in women’s 25m pistol before settling for silver
Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav claimed silver and bronze in javelin, and Vithya Ramraj broke PT Usha’s 42-year-old national record
India picked up eight medals in Nagoya on September 28, finishing with four silver and four bronze as athletics powered the surge with seven podium finishes. The day also brought progress in cricket, volleyball, squash and archery.
The haul stretched across the track, field and shooting range. Esha Singh and Murali Sreeshankar took silver, while several athletes added records, repeat podium finishes and breakthrough efforts.
Shooting And Jumps
Esha Singh set the tone.
She scraped into the women’s 25m pistol final in eighth place, then rose sharply to equal the Games record with 38 hits. That pushed the gold contest into a shoot-off, where she settled for silver after falling just short.
The result adds to a strong Asian Games record for Esha. In Hangzhou, she won 25m pistol team gold and individual silver, making this another medal run in the same event.
Murali Sreeshankar delivered in the men’s long jump.
He leapt 8.07m to take silver and claim his second successive Asian Games silver. Shi Yuhao won gold with 8.17m, while Sreeshankar finished only 1cm ahead of the bronze medallist.
The performance came under strain. Sreeshankar withdrew from his final two jumps because of an ankle injury but still held on for second place.
Track And Field
Gulveer Singh struck again.
He clocked 3:36.72 in the men’s 1500m to win silver, finishing 0.37 seconds behind Japan’s Kazuto Iizawa. Iizawa took gold in a Games record time, while Gulveer secured his second medal of these Games after his 10,000m silver.
The javelin also brought a double return for India. Yashvir Singh, who came in as Neeraj Chopra’s replacement, produced a personal-best 85.72m with his final throw to win silver behind Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage.
Rohit Yadav joined him on the podium with bronze. Rohit’s best throw measured 84.35m and came in a steady series in which he crossed 82m four times.
Vithya Ramraj added another standout result.
She ran 54.75s to win bronze in the women’s 400m hurdles and broke PT Usha’s 42-year-old national record, the oldest in Indian athletics. UAE’s Mariam Kareem won gold in a Games record 54.31.
Parul Chaudhary capped the athletics medal rush with bronze in the women’s 5000m. She finished in 15:14.61 for her second medal of the Games after Sunday’s steeplechase bronze, while Bahrain’s Winfred Yavi took gold and Japan’s Nozomi Tanaka won silver.
Other Results
Pincky Balhara added the only non-athletics medal of the day.
She won bronze in the women’s -78kg kurash event. The 2018 Asian Games silver medallist beat Korea’s Lim Garam 3-0 in the quarter-final before losing to Korea’s Sumin Mo in the semi-final.
India’s men’s cricket team also moved on. Their quarter-final against Afghanistan was washed out by rain, and according to Reuters, India reached the semi-finals on higher seeding.
Elsewhere, the men’s volleyball team beat Hong Kong 3-0 and the women’s squash team came from behind to beat China 2-1. In archery, Sahil Jadhav and Thirumuru Ganesh Maniratnam advanced through the early compound rounds.
On the boxing front, India secured a stellar sweep of quarter-final victories to guarantee multiple podium finishes. Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain (women's 75kg), Priya Ghanghas (women's 60kg), and Kapil Pokhariya (men's 90kg) all triumphed in their respective bouts on September 28 to ensure at least a bronze medal, joining earlier quarter-final winners Ankush Panghal, Parveen Hooda, and Narender Berwal in the semi-finals.
India's medal tally stands at a remarkable cumulative total of 45 medals, comprising 4 gold, 20 silver, and 21 bronze medals.
India Medals On Asian Games 2026 Day 10
Silver (4):
Esha Singh (Shooting, Women's 25m Pistol Individual)
Murali Sreeshankar (Athletics, Men's Long Jump)
Gulveer Singh (Athletics, Men's 1500m)
Yashvir Singh (Athletics, Men's Javelin Throw)
Bronze (4):
Vithya Ramraj (Athletics, Women's 400m Hurdles)
Rohit Yadav (Athletics, Men's Javelin Throw)
Parul Chaudhary (Athletics, Women's 5000m)
Pincky Balhara (Kurash, Women's -78kg)
India At Asian Games 2026; Medal Tally
Gold: 4 Silver: 20 Bronze: 21 Total: 45