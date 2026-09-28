Vithya Ramraj Shatters PT Usha's 400m Hurdles Record With Historic Asian Games Bronze

There was a fitting backdrop. Usha, now heading the Indian Olympic Association, was in the stadium to watch her record fall. It was Ramraj's second medal of these Games, after a silver in the 4x400m mixed relay. Compatriot Anu Raghavan finished fifth in the same final with a personal best of 55.88, while discus thrower Seema Kaliramna narrowly missed the podium in fourth despite a personal best of her own.