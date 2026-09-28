Asian Games 2026: Gulveer Singh Wins Men's 1500m Silver Medal With Career-Best Run

Gulveer Singh won the men's 1500m silver medal at the Asian Games 2026 with a personal best of 3:36.72
He finished just behind Japan's gold-medallist Kazuto Iizawa after a powerful final-lap kick
The medal marks his second silver in Nagoya and third overall Asian Games podium finish
Gulveer Singh came within a whisker of gold. In a tactical 12-man final at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, the Indian took charge and led the race deep into the final lap. Japan's Kazuto Iizawa then edged past him late on and won by a heartbeat. Gulveer crossed the line in 3:36.72 for silver, a career-best run on the biggest stage of his life.
Home favourites Japan set the pace. Kazuto Iizawa won gold in a Games record 3:36.35, just 0.37 seconds ahead of Gulveer. Nagiya Mori took bronze in 3:37.92, more than a second behind the Indian. Gulveer went toe-to-toe with the Japanese duo on their own turf and added another medal to India's tally on Medal Monday.
The silver is the second medal of these Games for the 28-year-old Army man from Atrauli, Uttar Pradesh. Days earlier, he won silver in the 10,000m. His Asiad story began with bronze in the 10,000m at Hangzhou 2022.
He arrived in Nagoya in top form, having claimed 10,000m silver and 5,000m bronze at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. In 2025 he won both the 5,000m and 10,000m titles at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi. He holds Indian records in the 5,000m and 10,000m, and became the first Indian under 13 minutes in the indoor 5,000m with an Asian record of 12:59.77.