Asian Games 2026: Gulveer Singh Wins Men's 1500m Silver Medal With Career-Best Run

He arrived in Nagoya in top form, having claimed 10,000m silver and 5,000m bronze at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. In 2025 he won both the 5,000m and 10,000m titles at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi. He holds Indian records in the 5,000m and 10,000m, and became the first Indian under 13 minutes in the indoor 5,000m with an Asian record of 12:59.77.