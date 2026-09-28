Delhi Capitals’ Full List Of Retained & Released Players Ahead Of WPL 2027

Delhi Capitals retained 13 players, including eight Indians and five overseas stars, ahead of the WPL 2027 Player Auction next month.
Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp and Laura Wolvaardt form the core of Delhi's retained squad.
Delhi reached their fourth consecutive WPL final in 2026 but lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets.
Delhi Capitals have retained 13 players ahead of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 Player Auction, with captain Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp and Annabel Sutherland among the key players staying with the franchise for the new season.
The franchise have released Lizelle Lee, Taniyaa Bhatia, Alana King, Pragati Singh, E Srujana and Sneha Rana ahead of the auction.
Delhi Capitals Retained Players For WPL 2027
Retained Players: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deeya Yadav, Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, N Charani, Mamatha Madiwala, Nandini Sharma, Laura Wolvaardt, Annabel Sutherland, Chinelle Henry, Lucy Hamilton, Marizanne Kapp
Released Players: Lizelle Lee, Taniyaa Bhatia, Alana King, Pragati Singh, E Srujana, Sneha Rana
Delhi Capitals made it to the WPL final, for the fourth time, in 2026, continuing their record of reaching the summit clash in every edition. They finished third in the league stage with four wins from eight matches before defeating Gujarat Giants by seven wickets in the Eliminator to book their place in the final.
In the title clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi posted 203/4 after being put in to bat, setting the highest first-innings total in a WPL final. However, RCB chased down the target with two balls to spare, winning by six wickets. Smriti Mandhana's 87 and Georgia Voll's unbeaten 79 powered the record chase as Delhi were denied their maiden WPL title once again.