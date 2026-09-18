Shafali Verma, Shree Charani Power India Into Asian Games Semifinals With Win Over Japan

Shafali Verma and Shree Charani shared six wickets as India bowled Japan out for 57
Charani returned her best T20 figures of 4/10, while Shafali finished with 2/13
India chased down 58 in five overs, with Shafali making 40 not out off 15 balls
India will face Bangladesh in the Asian Games women’s cricket semifinal on September 20
Opener Shafali Verma's all-round brilliance and left-arm spinner Shree Charani's devastating spell carried defending gold-medallists India into the women's cricket semifinals at the Asian Games with an eight-wicket win over an inexperienced Japan on Friday.
Charani (4/10) and Shafali (2/13) shared six wickets between them as India bowled Japan out for 57 and then chased down the target in five overs to book a semifinal against Bangladesh on September 20. Shafali made 40 not out from 15 balls, while Richa Ghosh struck 12 off six balls.
Charani Leads Bowling
Charani broke Japan apart. She finished with 4/10, her best figures in T20s, while Shafali took 2/13 as India dismissed Japan for 57. The Indian spinners controlled the innings from the start and never allowed the home side to attack freely.
Japan managed only three boundaries in their innings. Their Power Play yielded 24 runs and just two fours, one of them an edge that ran through the slips.
The surface added to India's grip. The pitch offered pronounced turn and bounce, making life harder for Japan's batters against a stronger bowling attack.
Japan's Brief Resistance
Japan still had a few moments to celebrate. They managed to dismiss opener Gunalan Kamalini and one-down batter Bharti Fulmali during India's chase. Earlier, Haruna Iwasaki made 10 before Charani struck, and skipper Mai Yanagida fell off the next ball in the seventh over.
Ayaka Kato-Stafford top-scored for Japan with 25, but Shafali dismissed her in the 15th over as Japan's batters tried to clear the infield with aerial shots.
Shimako Kato fell in the 17th over, and a couple of run-outs added to Japan's troubles as they struggled for coordination while running between the wickets.
India Chase Home
India finished it quickly. Shafali dominated the chase with 40 not out from 15 balls. Richa Ghosh gave brisk support with 12 off six balls as India knocked off the target of 58 in five overs.
Japan celebrated their two wickets with spirit while defending a very small total. But India won without much fuss and moved into the last four.