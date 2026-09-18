Tom Banton Blasts 52 As England Wrap Up Series Against Sri Lanka

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England wrapped up their T20I series against Sri Lanka with a six-wicket victory in the second match at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Sri Lanka posted 145/9 after making a brisk start, with Pathum Nissanka top-scoring with 37 and Charith Asalanka contributing 31. Liam Dawson was England’s standout bowler, claiming 3/32, while Jamie Overton and Jofra Archer picked up two wickets each. England then made light work of the chase, reaching 146/4 in just 12.1 overs. Tom Banton provided the fireworks with an unbeaten 52 off 24 balls, including four sixes, while Jos Buttler made 30 and Harry Brook smashed 23 from only eight deliveries. The win gave England an unassailable 2-0 lead with one match remaining.

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England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Highlights-Tom Banton
England's Tom Banton celebrates reaching 50 runs during the second IT20 match between England and Sri Lanka in Cardiff, Wales, Thursday Sept. 17, 2026. | Photo: David Davies/PA via AP
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England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Highlights-Sri Lankas Eshan Malinga
Sri Lanka's Eshan Malinga, center, celebrates taking the wicket of England's Aneurin Donald during the second IT20 match between England and Sri Lanka in Cardiff, Wales, Thursday Sept. 17, 2026. | Photo: David Davies/PA via AP
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England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Highlights-Eshan Malinga
Sri Lanka's Eshan Malinga celebrates taking the wicket of England's Aneurin Donald during the second IT20 match between England and Sri Lanka in Cardiff, Wales, Thursday Sept. 17, 2026. | Photo: David Davies/PA via AP
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England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Highlights-Jos Buttler
England's Jos Buttler bats during the second IT20 match between England and Sri Lanka in Cardiff, Wales, Thursday Sept. 17, 2026. | Photo: David Davies/PA via AP
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England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Highlights-Dushmantha Chameera
Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera after being bowled by England's Jofra Archer during the second IT20 match between England and Sri Lanka in Cardiff, Wales, Thursday Sept. 17, 2026. | Photo: David Davies/PA via AP
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England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Highlights-Englands Adil Rashid
England's Adil Rashid celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka during the second IT20 match between England and Sri Lanka in Cardiff, Wales, Thursday Sept. 17, 2026. | Photo: David Davies/PA via AP
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England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Highlights-Sri Lankas Wanindu Hasaranga
Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga ducks under a bouncer from England's Jamie Overton during the second IT20 match between England and Sri Lanka in Cardiff, Wales, Thursday Sept. 17, 2026. | Photo: David Davies/PA via AP
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England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Highlights-Kamindu Mendis
Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis is bowled by England's Jamie Overton during the second IT20 match between England and Sri Lanka in Cardiff, Wales, Thursday Sept. 17, 2026. | Photo: David Davies/PA via AP
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England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Highlights-Englands Jamie Overton
England's Jamie Overton, right, celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka during the second IT20 match between England and Sri Lanka in Cardiff, Wales, Thursday Sept. 17, 2026. | Photo: David Davies/PA via AP
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England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Highlights-Pathum Nissanka
Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka hits a six during the second IT20 match between England and Sri Lanka in Cardiff, Wales, Thursday Sept. 17, 2026. | Photo: David Davies/PA via AP

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