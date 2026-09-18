Tom Banton Blasts 52 As England Wrap Up Series Against Sri Lanka
England wrapped up their T20I series against Sri Lanka with a six-wicket victory in the second match at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Sri Lanka posted 145/9 after making a brisk start, with Pathum Nissanka top-scoring with 37 and Charith Asalanka contributing 31. Liam Dawson was England’s standout bowler, claiming 3/32, while Jamie Overton and Jofra Archer picked up two wickets each. England then made light work of the chase, reaching 146/4 in just 12.1 overs. Tom Banton provided the fireworks with an unbeaten 52 off 24 balls, including four sixes, while Jos Buttler made 30 and Harry Brook smashed 23 from only eight deliveries. The win gave England an unassailable 2-0 lead with one match remaining.
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