Abhishek Sharma’s Record 30-Ball Ton Powers India To 127-Run Win In Delhi

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Abhishek Sharma produced one of the most explosive innings in India’s T20I history as the opener smashed a 30-ball century against Afghanistan in the third T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Abhishek eventually made 108 off 34 balls, striking nine fours and 11 sixes, as India posted 221/7. His hundred was the fastest by an Indian in men’s T20Is, surpassing Rohit Sharma’s previous mark. Sanju Samson also chipped in with a 35-ball 50 as the pair added 142 for the opening wicket. Afghanistan never threatened the chase and were bowled out for 94 in 14.1 overs, with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ravi Bishnoi claiming three wickets apiece. India’s 127-run victory completed a 3-0 series sweep.

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India won by 127 runs
New Delhi: India's captain Shreyas Iyer and others along with Afghanistan's captain Ibrahim Zadran pose for photographs with the trophy after winning a T20I cricket series against Afghanistan, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Money Sharma
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Ravi Bishnoi IND vs AFG: 3rd T20I
India's Ravi Bishnoi celebrates the wicket of Afghanistan's Rashid Khan during the third and final T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI /Money Sharma
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IND vs AFG: 3rd T20I Nitish Kumar Reddy
India's Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrates the wicket of Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman during the third and final T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Money Sharma
3/15
Afghanistan India T20 Cricket Mohammed Nabi
Afghanistan's Mohammed Nabi gets bowled by India's Nitish Kumar Reddy during the third and final T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Money Sharma
4/15
IND vs AFG: 3rd T20I Cricket Mohammed Nabi
Afghanistan's Mohammed Nabi plays a shot during the third and final T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Money Sharma
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IND vs AFG: 3rd T20I Azmatullah Omarzai
Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai plays a shot during the third and final T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Money Sharma
6/15
Ibrahim Zadran IND vs AFG: 3rd T20I
Afghanistan's captain Ibrahim Zadran plays a shot during the third and final T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Money Sharma
7/15
IND vs AFG: 3rd T20I Rahmanullah Gurbaz
New Delhi: Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz plays a shot during the third and final T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Money Sharma
8/15
Axar Patel IND vs AFG: 3rd T20I
India's Axar Patel plays a shot during the third and final T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Money Sharma
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Ishan Kishan IND vs AFG: 3rd T20I
India's Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the third and final T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI /Money Sharma
10/15
Sanju Samson reacts after his half century
India's Sanju Samson reacts after his half century during the third and final T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Money Sharma
11/15
Shreyas Iyer IND vs AFG: 3rd T20I
India's captain Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the third and final T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Money Sharma
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Abhishek Sharma IND vs AFG: 3rd T20I
India's Abhishek Sharma reacts after his century during the third and final T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Money Sharma
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Abhishek Sharma IND vs AFG: 3rd T20I
India's Abhishek Sharma reacts after his half century during the third and final T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Money Sharma
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Sanju Samson IND vs AFG: 3rd T20I
India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the third and final T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Money Sharma
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Abhishek Sharma IND vs AFG: 3rd T20I
India's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the third and final T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Money Sharma

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