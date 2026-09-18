Abhishek Sharma’s Record 30-Ball Ton Powers India To 127-Run Win In Delhi

P Photo Webdesk 18 September 2026 1:10 pm Published at: 18 September 2026 10:04 am Updated on:

Abhishek Sharma produced one of the most explosive innings in India’s T20I history as the opener smashed a 30-ball century against Afghanistan in the third T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Abhishek eventually made 108 off 34 balls, striking nine fours and 11 sixes, as India posted 221/7. His hundred was the fastest by an Indian in men’s T20Is, surpassing Rohit Sharma’s previous mark. Sanju Samson also chipped in with a 35-ball 50 as the pair added 142 for the opening wicket. Afghanistan never threatened the chase and were bowled out for 94 in 14.1 overs, with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ravi Bishnoi claiming three wickets apiece. India’s 127-run victory completed a 3-0 series sweep.