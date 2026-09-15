World No 1 Shree Charani Inches Closer To Massive Feat In ICC Women’s T20I Rankings

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Updated on:
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Following India's 72-run Women's Asia Cup final victory against Sri Lanka in Dubai to claim an eighth title, Indian stars surged in the latest ICC Women's T20I Rankings. Left-arm spinner Sree Charani consolidated her World No. 1 bowler ranking with a historic 804 points, while Deepti Sharma climbed to second and Shafali Verma advanced.

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Sree Charani celebrate a wicket with captain Harmanpreet Kaur during the Women's Asia Cup match against Pakistan in Dubai | Photo: X/@BCCIwomen
Summary of this article

  • Left-arm spinner Sree Charani retained the No. 1 T20I bowling spot and became the first Indian bowler to cross the 800-point milestone with 802 rating points.

  • All-rounder Deepti Sharma climbed four spots to second in the bowling rankings following a 14-wicket tournament campaign.

  • Shafali Verma advanced to sixth in the T20I batting rankings and rose five places to 15th among all-rounders after finishing as India's leading run-scorer.

Shree Charani is closing in on a new milestone as she becomes the first Indian to cross 800 rating points in T20I bowler rankings on Tuesday, September 15. In the latest T20I Rankings, released by the ICC, Charani’s new rating stands at 804 points. 

That makes Charani the first Indian to reach that level in the women’s T20I bowling rankings and underlines the scale of her Asia Cup impact.

Also Read: Varun Chakaravarthy Injury Timeline: How Three Different Setbacks Put BCCI Medical Team Under Scanner

Asia Cup Impact

Charani starred in the 2026 Women’s Asia Cup Final by taking four wickets against Sri Lanka, which eventually helped India to win the title for the eighth time. She ended the tournament with 12 wickets. That haul pushed her further clear at No. 1 in the T20I bowlers’ rankings. 

Charani now sits in rare company. Only Australian fast bowler Megan Schutt, who has touched 806 rating points, has reached a higher mark in the T20I bowlers’ rankings.

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Sree Charani celebrate a wicket with captain Harmanpreet Kaur during the Women's Asia Cup match against Pakistan in Dubai - | Photo: X/@BCCIwomen
India Women qualified for the Women's Asia Cup 2026 semi-finals with a 137-run thrashing of Hong Kong. - BCCIWomen/X

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England spinner Sophie Ecclestone is also on 802 points. That means Charani and Ecclestone are the female players at the 800-point mark, while Schutt remains the only one to have gone higher.

Deepti is right behind her teammate. The India all-rounder climbed four places to second in the T20I bowlers’ rankings after taking 14 wickets in the Asia Cup, including figures of 3/19 in the final.

Also Read: Women’s Asia Cup Trophy Controversy: BCCI Offered Alternative, But What Did ACC Do?

Batting And All-Round Gains

Shafali made gains too. The opener rose one place to sixth in the T20I batters’ rankings after scoring 236 runs in the tournament at an average of 47.20.

Her strong run also lifted her in the all-rounders’ chart. Shafali moved up five places to 15th in the T20I all-rounders’ rankings.

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