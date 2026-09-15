Emergency In Hockey India! Federation Call Urgent Executive Board Meeting To Settle Internal Rift And Overhaul HIL

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey has convened an emergent Executive Board meeting on September 18 in New Delhi to resolve growing internal disputes following an unapproved jersey colour change

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Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey at an event ahead of the Hockey India League player auction in New Delhi. Photo: Hockey India
Summary of this article

  • Hockey India has convened its 119th emergent Executive Board meeting on 18 September 2026 at its New Delhi office

  • The meeting will address senior leadership rifts between President Dilip Tirkey and Secretary Bhola Nath Singh

  • Director General Cdr R K Srivastava faces disciplinary review after receiving a show-cause notice with eight charges

Hockey India has convened an emergent Executive Board meeting for September 18 to sort out disagreements among its senior office-bearers and discuss a restructuring of the Hockey India League (HIL). The session is scheduled for 15:00 hrs on 18.09.2026 at the Hockey India Office in New Delhi.

Leadership tensions have simmered for months. Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey and secretary Bhola Nath Singh clashed after national squads swapped their traditional blue kits for saffron ahead of the recent FIH World Cup. The kit redesign occurred without his awareness or clearance from the federation's Executive Board, Tirkey said.

Jersey Row Fallout

Disciplinary action followed the kit dispute. Tirkey served a show-cause notice to Hockey India Director General Cdr R K Srivastava, stripping the official of all executive authority without delay.

The notice set out eight charges against Srivastava, with the jersey change the most prominent. Tirkey gave him four weeks to submit his reply.

Tensions prompted the urgent session. "On the advice/direction of the Hockey India President, Dr Dilip Tirkey, received via email dated 14.09.2026, the Emergent - 119th Executive Board Meeting of Hockey India will be held at 15:00 hrs on 18.09.2026 at the Hockey India Office, New Delhi," Bhola Nath wrote in a message to board colleagues, Times of India reported.

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League Restructuring Plans

The future of the men's and women's Hockey India League will be a key topic. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met Tirkey and HIL franchise owners on Monday and asked them to prepare a roadmap for the league.

A five-member committee will draft the new framework. Displeased with how the federation runs the tournament, team owners have sought seats at the decision-making table and an overhauled administrative setup.

“Discussion regarding restructuring of HIL with regard to HIL to be run as a joint venture along with Team Franchises. Formation of HIL Pvt Ltd as a separate entity/company, with equity of 40:60 per cent equity of HIL and Franchise,” Bhola Nath wrote in his email.

“Formation of New Governing Council of HIL with Chairman and two Members from Hockey India and two representatives from each franchise. This GC will govern the administration of HIL.”

Elections And Accounts

The board will also look at the timetable for Hockey India elections. The agenda includes finalising the election date in line with the Hockey India Bye-Laws, appointing an Electoral Officer to conduct and supervise the poll and approving the Balance Sheet, Income & Expenditure account, schedules and Notes to Accounts for the financial year 2025-2026.

Champions Trophy Hosting

Another agenda item is the staging of this year's men's and women's Asian Champions Trophy. Venues under consideration include Jalandhar and Mohali in Punjab, along with Bhopal.

Legal Notice Review

Srivastava's legal notice, served by Tirkey through his lawyer, is also slated for discussion. The notice is dated 12.09.2026 and will be placed before the board for discussion, deliberation and decision.

“Place on record the legal notice dated 12.09.2026 and the contents thereof issued by the President to the Director General and Executive Committee Members, for discussion, deliberation, and decision,” the mail read.

One allegation in the notice concerns the alleged leakage of Hockey India records to the public. “Leakage of privileged and confidential information and records of Hockey India to the general public through Media/ Social Media or otherwise.”

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