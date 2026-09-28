Asian Games: India’s 4x100m Mixed Relay Team Qualifies for Final In Nagoya

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India qualified for the 4x100m mixed relay final at the Asian Games in Nagoya on Monday after finishing second in heat 2. Gurindervir Singh, Abinaya Rajarajan, Animesh Kujur and Harita Bhadra clocked 41.54 seconds

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Asian Games 2026 India 4x100m Mixed Relay Team Final Qualification
India reached the 4x100m mixed relay final at the Asian Games in Nagoya. Photo: afiindia/X
Summary of this article

  • India reached the 4x100m mixed relay final at the Asian Games in Nagoya

  • Gurindervir Singh, Abinaya Rajarajan, Animesh Kujur and Harita Bhadra ran for India

  • The Indian quartet clocked 41.54 seconds in heat 2

India qualified for the 4x100m mixed relay final at the Asian Games after finishing second in heat 2 in Nagoya on Monday, according to PTI. The quartet of Gurindervir Singh, Abinaya Rajarajan, Animesh Kujur and Harita Bhadra clocked 41.54 seconds.

China won heat 2 in 41.52 seconds, just 0.02 seconds ahead of India. The result sent the Indian team into the final.

Heat 2 Result

India finished second in heat 2.

Gurindervir Singh, Abinaya Rajarajan, Animesh Kujur and Harita Bhadra combined to clock 41.54 seconds. China took first place in the heat in 41.52 seconds.

The margin was narrow. India ended just behind China in the race.

Also Read: Asian Games 2026: AFI To Appeal To CAS After Long Jumper Shaili Singh Denied Bronze Medal In Controversial Ruling

Overall Heat Standing

India placed third overall in the heats.

Thailand and China finished ahead of India in the overall standings. That left the Indian team in third place across the heats.

The result keeps India in contention for a medal in the final.

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