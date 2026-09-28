Asian Games: India’s 4x100m Mixed Relay Team Qualifies for Final In Nagoya

India reached the 4x100m mixed relay final at the Asian Games in Nagoya
Gurindervir Singh, Abinaya Rajarajan, Animesh Kujur and Harita Bhadra ran for India
The Indian quartet clocked 41.54 seconds in heat 2
India qualified for the 4x100m mixed relay final at the Asian Games after finishing second in heat 2 in Nagoya on Monday, according to PTI. The quartet of Gurindervir Singh, Abinaya Rajarajan, Animesh Kujur and Harita Bhadra clocked 41.54 seconds.
China won heat 2 in 41.52 seconds, just 0.02 seconds ahead of India. The result sent the Indian team into the final.
Heat 2 Result
India finished second in heat 2.
Gurindervir Singh, Abinaya Rajarajan, Animesh Kujur and Harita Bhadra combined to clock 41.54 seconds. China took first place in the heat in 41.52 seconds.
The margin was narrow. India ended just behind China in the race.
Overall Heat Standing
India placed third overall in the heats.
Thailand and China finished ahead of India in the overall standings. That left the Indian team in third place across the heats.
The result keeps India in contention for a medal in the final.