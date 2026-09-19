Indian Athletes Ready, But Their Kits Aren't! Shocking Chaos Causes Athletics Team To Miss Asian Games Opening Ceremony

The delay has already claimed one high-profile casualty: two-time Asian Games shot-put champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor was dropped as one of India's flag-bearers after his ceremonial kit failed to reach him in time, reportedly because he could not travel from the team's training base in Tsukuba to Nagoya without it. He has been replaced by kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat, who will now carry the flag alongside shooter Manu Bhaker.