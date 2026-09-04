What Is A Safeguarding Officer At Asian Games 2026? Neetal Narang’s Role And Responsibilities Explained

Neetal Narang is India’s first Asian Games Safeguarding Officer
She will handle harassment, abuse, bullying and neglect complaints
She will work with the OCA to ensure confidential reporting
The Asian Games 2026 will mark a first for India’s contingent, with Neetal Narang appointed as the country’s Safeguarding Officer for the multi-sport event in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.
The appointment comes after the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) made safeguarding officers mandatory for its major events in 2022. Narang’s role will be to provide athletes with a dedicated and confidential channel to report concerns involving harassment, abuse, bullying, neglect or other forms of mistreatment during the Games.
What Is A Safeguarding Officer?
Narang will provide athletes with a safe and confidential space to raise such concerns. The idea is to ensure that athletes know where to turn if they face a safeguarding issue while competing or staying with the contingent.
“Harassment and abuse have no space in sport,” the OCA has said while outlining its safeguarding framework, stressing that athletes should have the option of approaching a safeguarding officer whenever required.
A Safeguarding Officer is responsible for protecting the welfare of athletes and ensuring they have a trusted person they can approach if they experience or witness inappropriate behaviour.
The role covers a wide range of concerns. These can include neglect, isolation and bullying, as well as psychological, physical or sexual harassment and abuse.
Who Is Neetal Narang?
Narang is the President of the Softball Association of India and has previously been involved in the administrative set-up of the erstwhile Boxing India.
She is also an internationally certified Safeguarding Officer, making her qualified to take up the responsibility at the Asian Games.
While the appointment is a first for India at the Asian Games, the country has previously had a safeguarding officer at the Youth Asian Games. Former shot-putter Om Prakash Karhana took on that responsibility at the event held last year.
How Will She Handle Complaints?
Narang’s responsibilities will include receiving concerns from athletes and helping ensure that they are dealt with through the appropriate safeguarding mechanism.
Confidentiality will be a key part of the process. Athletes will be able to share their concerns privately, with the aim of creating an environment where they feel comfortable coming forward without fear of their complaints being exposed unnecessarily.
Narang will also work closely with the OCA’s Safeguarding Officer. The OCA official will be responsible for documenting reports of harassment and abuse received during the Games.
Before the Asian Games, athletes have been sensitised about safeguarding and will be given further information about the role, including what they can expect when approaching the officer.
Why Is The Role Important?
Major sporting events bring together thousands of athletes, officials and support staff, making athlete welfare an important part of event management.
The safeguarding framework is intended to give athletes a formal avenue to report problems rather than leaving them to navigate such situations on their own.
The role also goes beyond responding to serious incidents. Safeguarding officers can address concerns ranging from neglect and bullying to psychological abuse, harassment and sexual misconduct.
Has India Had Safeguarding Officers Before?
The OCA introduced the requirement for safeguarding officers in 2022. India subsequently appointed Om Prakash Karhana as its Safeguarding Officer for the Youth Asian Games.
Narang’s appointment therefore represents the first time India will have a dedicated Safeguarding Officer for its Asian Games contingent.
Safeguarding officers have also featured at the Olympics. Although their appointment was not mandatory at the Paris 2024 Games, some countries included such officials in their delegations.
When Are The Asian Games 2026?
The 20th Asian Games will be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4, 2026.
For India, Narang’s appointment adds a dedicated athlete-welfare mechanism to the contingent, giving competitors a designated point of contact for safeguarding concerns throughout the Games.