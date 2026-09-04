‘They Change Their Mind Like Pants’: Gillespie’s Scathing Attack On Aaqib Amid Pakistan’s England Struggles

Jason Gillespie has criticised Aaqib Javed over Pakistan's inconsistent selection decisions and mid-series squad overhaul
Pakistan made sweeping changes after losing the first two Tests against England, sending seven players home and replacing two coaches
Gillespie also questioned the PCB's communication, claiming some players learned about their omission through family, friends, and social media
Jason Gillespie has questioned the Pakistan Cricket Board's handling of its Test team after a string of sweeping changes following back-to-back defeats against England, with the former head coach directing particular criticism at chief selector Aaqib Javed.
Pakistan are 2-0 down in the three-match series after suffering an innings and 103-run defeat at Headingley before England followed it up with a 194-run win at Lord's. The results prompted the PCB to make significant changes ahead of the third Test in Birmingham.
Seven players were sent home as part of the overhaul, while head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were removed from their positions. Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke have since been brought in to oversee the team for the final Test, beginning on September 9.
Gillespie, who previously coached Pakistan for eight months in 2024 and helped them defeat England 2-1 in a Test series, said the turmoil surrounding the squad was difficult to watch, particularly because of its potential effect on the players.
"I feel for the players, this is these guys livelihoods," Gillespie told The Australian newspaper.
"From the outside it looks like they are playing with fear," the former Australian fast bowler said.
One of the decisions that left Gillespie particularly puzzled was the treatment of Salman Ali Agha. Salman captained Pakistan in the opening Test but was subsequently dropped and sent home before the third match.
"Salman Ali Agha goes from captaining the team in the first Test against England to out of the team for the second Test and on the plane home before the third Test."
"How does that work?"
Gillespie argued that Pakistan's selection process lacked direction and consistency, placing the responsibility squarely on Javed.
"It's pretty clear they don't have a selection strategy at all, particularly under Aaqib Javed. They change their mind like they change their pants - daily," Gillespie said.
The former Australia fast bowler also rejected Javed's recent attempt to link the team's difficulties to the previous coaching regime. Javed had blamed Gillespie and former Pakistan white-ball coach Gary Kirsten for some of the problems facing the side.
"Aaqib Javed came out recently and blamed (former Pakistan white-ball coach) Gary Kirsten and myself for everything that is going on. Aaqib has been chairman of selectors for the past two years. We haven't even been there. Somehow he claims it is our fault. Make sense out of that. I think Javed needs to look at himself in the mirror."
Beyond the selection decisions themselves, Gillespie raised concerns over how the affected players were informed about their removal from the squad.
"There is definitely no communication between Aaqib Javed, who is meant to be chairman of selectors, and the players."
"The players who were sacked heard it through family and friends and the media they had been sacked. How disrespectful is that?"
Reports earlier this week claimed that some of the players learned they had been dropped only after relatives and friends forwarded the PCB's announcement to them on social media. The reports suggested that the players were not directly informed by the team management, captain or coach.
The PCB have now recalled Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Khurram Shahzad, Aamir Jamal and Awais Zafar as part of the revised squad for the Birmingham Test.
The changes come with Pakistan facing a must-win situation to avoid a 3-0 series defeat, while the controversy surrounding the squad overhaul has added further pressure on the team ahead of the final match.