Countrymen To The Rescue! Indian Households in Japan On Standby To House Athletes After Asiad Accommodation Debacle

Indian households in Japan are ready to host athletes if hotel rooms fall short during the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games
India is sending almost 500 athletes and has already moved some from temporary huts to hotels
Sahdev Yadav said India has booked hotels, with households on standby for additional accommodation
Indian families in Japan are ready to take in the country's athletes if room shortages deepen at the Asian Games. The backup plan was in place as the Games opened formally in Nagoya and Aichi prefecture on Saturday night.
The build-up to Asia's biggest multi-sport event has been dogged by complaints over accommodation for the 17,000 athletes and officials heading to the Games. India is sending almost 500 athletes, and some have already been shifted from temporary huts to hotels.
Temporary Housing Problems
Japan chose a cheaper route and skipped a traditional athletes' village for the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games.
Athletes are staying in hotels, temporary wooden container-style huts and a cruise ship. AFP reported that the Italian cruise ship Costa Serena has docked at the port of Nagoya and will act as a floating temporary athletes' village for 4,000 to 5,000 participants.
Athletes and officials have complained about the arrangement, saying the rooms do not have space for kit and the beds are too small.
India's Backup Plan
India has already moved some athletes out of the huts and into hotels as more teams and support staff arrive in the coming days.
Sahdev Yadav, India's chef de mission at the Asian Games and the Indian Olympic Association treasurer, told AFP: "We have booked hotels for our athletes here."
He added to AFP: "But if the hotel rooms fall short then yes, we have Indian households here on standby to accommodate the athletes. They are all more than happy to welcome the stars at their homes."
Embassy Outreach Efforts
AFP reported that the Indian embassy in Japan helped reach out to around 2,000 families in Nagoya, some of whom are prepared to host athletes if the shortage of suitable rooms deepens during the Games.
Organisers Defend Plan
AFP reported that the accommodation was safe, cost-effective and comfortable.
Organisers also said Japan should be applauded for trying to do something different.