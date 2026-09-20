Asian Games 2026 Day 2 Preview: Full India Schedule, Match Timings, Medal Events & Live Streaming Details

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Asian Games 2026 Day 2 preview: Check India's full schedule, medal prospects plus key events as the Aichi-Nagoya Games in Japan see events come thick and fast

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Asian Games 2026 Day 2 Preview: Full India Schedule
India National Women's Cricket Team will play against Bangladesh in the semifinal of Asian Games 2026. Photo: X | BCCI Women
Summary of this article

  • India’s women meet Bangladesh in the cricket semifinal at 10:30 am, the day’s biggest medal opportunity

  • Quimcy Joaqim Dsouza gets two bronze-medal chances in teqball, in women’s singles and mixed doubles

  • Action also includes MMA, wushu, table tennis, badminton, sepaktakraw and swimming across the morning and afternoon

India head into one of its busiest days of the 2026 Asian Games on Sunday, September 20, with medal chances spread across cricket, shooting, Teqball, wushu and mixed martial arts. The women’s cricket semifinal against Bangladesh sits at the centre of the schedule, while the men’s and women’s hockey teams also begin their campaigns.

Quimcy Joaqim Dsouza will get two shots at a bronze medal in teqball, in women’s singles and mixed doubles, India Today reported. A medal there would give India their first in Teqball at the Asian Games.

The day also brings early action in MMA, wushu, shooting, table tennis, badminton, sepaktakraw and swimming. India will look to build momentum from the morning session before the programme moves into the afternoon with more knockout contests, possible swimming finals and the cricket semifinal.

The day starts early. Suchika Tariyal takes on Altan Baigalmaa in the women’s traditional -60kg MMA quarterfinal at 5:10 am, before Suraj Singh Mayanglambam competes in the men’s changquan final for wushu at 5:30 am.

Shooting offers an early medal chance. India’s women’s 10m air rifle team chases a podium finish from 6:15 am, with Sonam Uttam Maskar, Vidarsa Kochalumkal Vinod and Elavenil Valarivan listed for both the individual qualification and the team final. The same trio are also scheduled for the individual final at 11 am if they qualify.

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Teqball could bring a landmark medal. Quimcy Joaqim Dsouza plays the women’s singles bronze-medal match at 6:30 am and returns at 7 am for the mixed doubles bronze-medal match with Mohamed Anas Imran. India begin sepaktakraw at 5:30 am as the men’s team regu side opens its group-stage campaign.

Hockey takes centre stage through the morning and midday. India’s women begin their Pool B campaign against Uzbekistan at 7:30 am, while the men open Pool A against Indonesia at 11:30 am

Table tennis keeps both teams busy. The women face Indonesia in Group F at 6:30 am and later meet Singapore at 12:30 pm. The men also start against Indonesia in Group F at 9 am before taking on Iran at 3 pm.

Badminton adds another team contest. India’s women’s team meets Kazakhstan in Round 1 at 11:30 am. Across sports, Sunday’s pool and group matches will shape how many Indian teams stay in contention deeper into the Games.

Cricket is the headline event. India’s women take on Bangladesh in the semifinal at 10:30 am in one of the country’s biggest medal opportunities of the day.

Wushu remains in focus later on. After 2:30 pm, Aparna competes in the women’s 52kg 1/8 finals and Vikrant Baliyan appears in the men’s 75kg 1/8 finals. Both bouts keep India in the hunt to add to the medal tally as the day moves into the knockout phase.

Swimming could yet extend the schedule. Akash Mani and Benedicton Beniston race in heat 5 of the men’s 100m freestyle at 7:22 am, while Utkarsh Patil and Rishabh Das swim in heat 3 of the men’s 100m backstroke at 7:37 am. If they progress, the men’s 100m freestyle final and men’s 100m backstroke final are both set for 2:43 pm.

Asian Games 2026 Day 2: Full Schedule

Time (IST)SportEvent / MatchDetails / AthletesEvent Type
5:10 AMMixed Martial ArtsWomen's Traditional -60kg QuarterfinalsSuchika Tariyal vs Altan BaigalmaaRegular
5:30 AMWushuMen's Changquan FinalSuraj Singh MayanglambamMedal Event
5:30 AMSepaktakrawMen's Team Regu Group StagesTeam IndiaRegular
6:15 AMShooting10m Air Rifle Women's Individual Qual.Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod, Elavenil ValarivanQualification
6:15 AMShooting10m Air Rifle Women's Team FinalSonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod, Elavenil ValarivanMedal Event
6:30 AMTable TennisWomen's Team Group FIndia vs IndonesiaRegular
6:30 AMTeqballWomen's Singles Bronze Medal matchQuimcy Joaqim DsouzaMedal Event
7:00 AMTeqballMixed Doubles Bronze Medal matchQuimcy Dsouza, Mohamed Anas ImranMedal Event
7:22 AMSwimmingMen's 100m Freestyle - Heat 5Akash Mani and Benedicton BenistonHeat
7:30 AMHockeyWomen's Pool BIndia vs UzbekistanRegular
7:37 AMSwimmingMen's 100m Backstroke - Heat 3Utkarsh Patil, Rishabh DasHeat
9:00 AMTable TennisMen's Team Group FIndia vs IndonesiaRegular
10:30 AMCricketWomen's SemifinalIndia vs BangladeshSemifinal
11:00 AMMixed Martial ArtsMen's Traditional -77kg QuarterfinalsVarun SanyalRegular
11:00 AMShooting10m Air Rifle Women's Individual FinalSonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod, Elavenil ValarivanMedal Event (If Qualified)
11:30 AMBadmintonWomen's Team Round 1India vs KazakhstanRegular
11:30 AMHockeyMen's Pool AIndia vs IndonesiaRegular
12:30 PMTable TennisWomen's Team Group FIndia vs SingaporeRegular
After 2:30 PMWushuWomen's 52kg 1/8 FinalsAparnaRegular
After 2:30 PMWushuMen's 75kg 1/8 FinalsVikrant BaliyanRegular
2:43 PMSwimmingMen's 100m Freestyle - FinalAkash Mani and Benedicton BenistonMedal Event (If Qualified)
2:43 PMSwimmingMen's 100m Backstroke - FinalUtkarsh Patil, Rishabh DasMedal Event (If Qualified)
3:00 PMTable TennisMen's Team Group FIndia vs IranRegular

Asian Games 2026 Day 2: Live Streaming Details

The Asian Games 2026 Day 2 will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India. India events at the Asian Games 2026 Day 2 will be streamed live in India on the Sonyliv app from 5:10 AM onwards.

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