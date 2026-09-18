Asian Games 2026 Day 1 Preview: Full India Schedule, Match Timings, Medal Events & Live Streaming Details

India's 20th Asian Games campaign begins on September 19 with Teqball semi-finals
Teqball makes its debut as a medal sport at the Aichi-Nagoya Games, presenting India an early opportunity for podium finishes.
India enters the multi-sport event fielding athletes across 34 disciplines, targeting an improvement on its historic previous medal haul
India's campaign at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, will get underway on September 19, even as the tournament's ceremonial opening still lies ahead. The day's action for India centres on teqball, one of two sports — alongside padel — newly added as medal disciplines for this edition after the Olympic Council of Asia approved their inclusion.
Teqball made its way onto the programme through a circular to the OCA's National Olympic Committees confirming its status as a medal sport at the Games, marking a fresh opportunity for India to explore success in a discipline still finding its feet on the continental stage.
India's Teqball contingent will be busy from early morning, with semi-final match lined up. The Women's Singles semi-final will start at 6:30 AM. A place in the medal rounds is on the line in the match, giving India a chance to walk away with a podium finish in a sport making its Asian Games debut.
Quimcy Dsouza is set to headline the action-packed morning in the women's singles teqball semi-finals at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. Having navigated the preliminary rounds to reach the final four, Dsouza stands just one win away from guaranteeing a historic medal for the country in the sport's Asian Games debut.
Running parallel to Teqball, India's shooters get valuable range time with official practice sessions in the Women's 10m Air Rifle from 6:00–7:00 AM and again from 7:10–8:10 AM at the Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Range, ahead of the qualification rounds later in the Games.
The day will culminate with the spectacle of the Opening Ceremony, formally marking the start of the Games, which run from September 19 to October 4 across Aichi and Nagoya. With India fielding athletes across 34 of the 43 sports on offer and eyeing an improvement on its record 107-medal haul from the previous edition, the Teqball results on Day 1 will offer an early, if unconventional, signal of the depth of India's ambitions in Aichi-Nagoya.
Asian Games 2026 Day 1: Full Schedule
|Time (IST)
|Sport / Discipline
|Event Phase
|6:30 AM
|Teqball
|Women's Singles Semi-finals
|2:30 PM
|Opening Ceremony
Asian Games 2026 Day 1: Live Streaming Details
The Asian Games 2026 Day 1 will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India. India events at the Asian Games 2026 Day 1 will be streamed live in India on the Sonyliv app from 6:30 AM onwards.