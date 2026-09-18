Asian Games 2026 Day 1 Preview: Full India Schedule, Match Timings, Medal Events & Live Streaming Details

The day will culminate with the spectacle of the Opening Ceremony, formally marking the start of the Games, which run from September 19 to October 4 across Aichi and Nagoya. With India fielding athletes across 34 of the 43 sports on offer and eyeing an improvement on its record 107-medal haul from the previous edition, the Teqball results on Day 1 will offer an early, if unconventional, signal of the depth of India's ambitions in Aichi-Nagoya.