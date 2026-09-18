Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza, Mohd Anas Imran Beg Keep India Alive In Teqball Bronze Medal Race At Nagoya Asian Games

Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza and Mohd Anas Imran Beg beat the Philippines’ Jhoana Abulencia and Prince Agustin 2-0 in the mixed doubles repechage
The Indian pair won the opening set 12-3 before sealing the match 12-6
The result sent Dsouza and Beg into the bronze-medal match at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan
Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza and Mohd Anas Imran Beg kept India in medal contention on Friday, beating the Philippines’ Jhoana Abulencia and Prince Agustin 2-0 in the Teqball mixed doubles repechage at Nagoya, Japan’s 2026 Asian Games.
The Indians took the opening set 12-3 and followed it with a 12-6 win to book their place in the bronze-medal match. The result leaves Dsouza and Beg still chasing a podium finish after an earlier quarter-final defeat.
Quarter-Final Exit
Dsouza and Mohamed Anas Imran Beg had gone down 0-2 to Vietnam’s Gian Nghi Trinh and Hoang Minh Tan Nguyen in Friday’s mixed doubles quarter-finals, ndtv.com reported. The defeat pushed them out of the main draw and ended any route to the gold and silver matches.
Vietnam edged the first set 12-7 as the Indians took time to settle. Dsouza and Beg were more competitive in the second but still lost 12-10.
That defeat sent the Indian duo into repechage, where they recovered with a straight-sets win over the Philippines to reach the bronze-medal playoff.
Group Stage Route
Dsouza and Beg reached the knockouts after finishing Group A with a 2-2 record, ndtv.com reported.
They began by beating the Philippines’ Abuencia Jhoana and Agustin Prince 2-0, a result that gave India an encouraging start.
Their second outing was much closer, but Cambodia’s Bun Thuonvireak and Yorn Sophornraksmy prevailed 2-1.
Thailand’s Dejaroen Phakpong and Wongkhamchan Suphawadi then handed the Indian pair another 0-2 defeat.
With qualification on the line, Dsouza and Beg responded by defeating Kuwait’s Alebraheem Salman and Alfailakawi Hessah in their final group match to clinch a place in the quarter-finals. They opened strongly with a 12-1 first-set win before closing out the match 12-6.
Singles Semi-Final
Dsouza is still in the women’s singles race, ndtv.com reported.
She topped Group A with wins over opponents from Japan and Cambodia, setting up a semi-final against Indonesia’s Sumaya on Saturday.