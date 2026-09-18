Crocodiles As Competitors? Spine-Chilling Fact About Brisbane Olympics 2032 Venue Is Making Fans Go Crazy!

Ginn's doubts went beyond crocodiles. "Even just the idea of being at a venue where you could have your race decided by half a second and it could show it's different in lanes by two or three seconds," he added. "And, while I'm thinking Rockhampton is a great town, I just don't think it's right for the Olympic Games to spread the venues out in such a way that jeopardises the experience for the athletes and spectators."