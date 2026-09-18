Crocodiles As Competitors? Spine-Chilling Fact About Brisbane Olympics 2032 Venue Is Making Fans Go Crazy!

The Fitzroy River in Rockhampton has been approved for rowing and canoeing at the Brisbane 2032 Olympics and Paralympics
An independent technical assessment found the course suitable under different weather, water level and flood conditions
The review did not assess crocodile risk, even though the river is home to about 500 saltwater crocodiles
A Queensland river home to about 500 saltwater crocodiles has been approved to host rowing and canoeing at the 2032 Brisbane Olympics and Paralympics. An independent technical assessment found the Fitzroy River course in Rockhampton suitable.
The review did not consider crocodile risk. It examined how the venue would perform under a range of conditions, weather patterns, water levels and flood risk during Games time and in the period before the Games.
The river's crocodile population remained outside the scope of the technical review even as the course won support from international rowing and canoe bodies.
Technical Assessment Findings
The crocodiles were not included in the study.
The assessment examined "how the course would perform under a range of conditions, weather patterns, water levels and flood risk at both Games time and throughout the period leading into the Games". GIICA commissioned the report and stated that the Fitzroy River Flatwater Facility "is already a training and competition venue for flatwater sports, supporting school state championships, local regattas, and national team training camps".
Because it is a recognised rowing facility, event contingency plans are already in place for crocodile sightings. Olympic officials have previously been assured of rower safety.
International Bodies Endorse
Both governing bodies backed the course.
World Rowing endorsed the Fitzroy River after reviewing the technical work. "Based on the extensive analysis undertaken, we now know that the Fitzroy River is capable of providing fair competition conditions during the period of the Games, consistent with the requirements of Olympic and Paralympic Rowing," World Rowing President Jean-Christophe Rolland said.
Paddle Worldwide, formerly the International Canoe Federation, also endorsed the venue. "The quality and depth of the technical work undertaken has significantly improved our understanding of the field of play and provides confidence to us and our athletes that the course can deliver fair competition for Canoe Sprint athletes," Paddle Worldwide President Thomas Konietzko said.
Liveris Downplays Crocodiles
Andrew Liveris has played down the crocodile issue before.
Brisbane 2032 President Andrew Liveris played down the presence of crocodiles last year. "There are sharks in the ocean and we're still surfing... it's a can do, not a can't do - please change the mindset here," he said at the time.
After the venue won approval, he linked the endorsement to the next stage of Games work. Speaking on Thursday, he said, "The endorsement provides additional certainty as we move into the next phase of venue planning and Games delivery, ensuring all future design and operational work continues to focus solely on Rockhampton."
Crocodile Species Context
Saltwater crocodiles are known locally as Salties. They live in both fresh and salt water and can grow to more than six metres long.
Ginn Raises Doubts
Drew Ginn, a three-time Olympic gold medallist for Australia in rowing, told BBC Radio he had concerns about potential flooding and about "fairness and integrity" at the venue. He also questioned the athlete and spectator experience at a site "six or seven hours" from Brisbane.
"Personally, I'm not fearful of the Australian animals but I've never had a crocodile near me," he said. "I'm sure I'd row faster, I'm sure all the athletes would row faster. That's on the list of concerns, I don't think it's the highest priority in concerns but it was certainly cited very early on."
He also questioned the kind of measures that may be needed around the river. "Things like relocating crocodiles out of the river, you sort of go, 'does international rowing want to have the athletes in jeopardy of that sort of stuff?'", he said.
Ginn's doubts went beyond crocodiles. "Even just the idea of being at a venue where you could have your race decided by half a second and it could show it's different in lanes by two or three seconds," he added. "And, while I'm thinking Rockhampton is a great town, I just don't think it's right for the Olympic Games to spread the venues out in such a way that jeopardises the experience for the athletes and spectators."