Umar Khalid Documentary Sparks Row At NLSIU, Karnataka Congress Chief Hits Out At ABVP

A proposed screening of a documentary on jailed activist Umar Khalid at NLSIU Bengaluru has triggered a political row between the ABVP and Karnataka Congress.
The ABVP has sought intervention from Union ministers and a probe into the university administration, while Congress leader BK Hariprasad defended Khalid and attacked the student organisation.
The screening of Prisoner Number 626710 Is Present has been postponed over security and administrative concerns, with no fresh date announced.
A political row has erupted in Karnataka over a proposed screening of a documentary on jailed activist Umar Khalid at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in Bengaluru, with the RSS-affiliated ABVP demanding that the event be cancelled and Karnataka Congress president BK Hariprasad hitting back at the student organisation.
Khalid is currently in jail in connection with the case relating to the alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots and faces charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
Asked about the ABVP's opposition to the screening, Hariprasad said Khalid was a “nationalist” and questioned the student body's authority to comment on him.
“They believe in Nathuram Godse, who was an anti-national and the country's first terrorist. They have no moral authority,” Hariprasad said in Bengaluru.
ABVP Seeks Centre’s Intervention
The ABVP has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Education Minister Prahlad Joshi and Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, seeking their intervention and a high-level inquiry into the NLSIU administration over the proposed event.
The organisation has alleged that a national-level educational institution should not be used as a platform for what it described as political propaganda involving Khalid.
The ABVP cited Khalid's involvement in the 2016 JNU controversy, events surrounding Afzal Guru and protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), as well as the 2020 Delhi riots.
At the same time, the organisation said it supports open discussion and academic freedom, but argued that freedom of expression cannot override national security, sovereignty and the dignity of an educational institution.
Documentary Screening Postponed
The documentary, Prisoner Number 626710 Is Present, directed by Lalit Vachani, was recently postponed by its organisers, who cited security and administrative concerns.
The ABVP has alleged that the postponement was an attempt to defuse public opposition to the screening.
The controversy has since widened into a debate over academic freedom, political expression and the role of universities in hosting screenings and discussions involving contentious political figures.
NLSIU and the organisers have not, so far, publicly announced a fresh date for the screening.