Malaysia Seizes Three Containers Bound For Israel, Investigation Underway: Reports

Malaysia has seized three more containers bound for Israel at the Port of Tanjung Pelepas, adding to recent scrutiny of Israel-bound shipment
The containers were carrying electric-bike parts from a Chinese manufacturer and were bound for Israel’s Ashdod port
The seizure comes amid Malaysian restrictions on direct and indirect exports to Israel, with authorities continuing to investigate the shipments
Malaysian authorities have seized three containers bound for Israel at the Port of Tanjung Pelepas, according to Bloomberg, adding to scrutiny of Israel-bound shipments at one of Malaysia's biggest ports.
The three containers, carrying electric-bike parts from a Chinese manufacturer and bound for Ashdod Port in Israel, were seized last month and remain under investigation, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The latest seizure is separate from an earlier action at the same port on August 7, when Malaysia's Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) detained and inspected another container suspected of carrying goods for export to Israel.
Three Containers Seized
The August seizure involved three containers reportedly carrying electric-bike components from a Chinese manufacturer. They were being shipped to Ashdod, a major Israeli port south of Tel Aviv, according to Bloomberg.
The containers have not been released while Malaysian authorities examine their contents, Bloomberg reported. It was not immediately clear whether the goods were ultimately found to violate Malaysian export restrictions or whether any charges had been filed.
Earlier August Seizure
The development follows the separate detention of a container by AKPS on August 7.
The agency said the container was suspected of carrying goods for export to Israel and was being investigated under Item No. 15 of the Second Schedule of the Customs (Prohibition of Exports) Order 2023. The provision prohibits the direct or indirect export of goods to Israel in accordance with Malaysian government policy.
AKPS said it was working with relevant authorities to establish the nature, specifications and classification of the goods, including whether they constituted strategic goods subject to controls under the Strategic Trade Act 2010.
Anwar Welcomes Earlier Action
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim subsequently welcomed the August 7 seizure and praised AKPS for what he described as swift action.
Anwar said the move showed Malaysia's determination to prevent the country from becoming a transit route for trade that could support or contribute to Israeli actions against Palestinians. He also referred to Malaysia's commitments under The Hague Group and a ban introduced in December 2023 preventing Israeli ships and vessels carrying cargo to Israel from using Malaysian ports.
He said Malaysia would continue to uphold what he described as the principles of humanity, justice and international law in defending the rights and dignity of the Palestinian people.
Malaysia's Israel Policy
Malaysia does not have diplomatic relations with Israel and has maintained a longstanding policy of support for the Palestinian cause.
Its export restrictions and port measures form part of a broader policy aimed at preventing Malaysia's transport and trade infrastructure from being used for transactions involving Israel.
The latest three-container seizure comes as authorities continue to scrutinise Israel-bound shipments, but the contents of the containers and the outcome of the investigation into them have not been publicly disclosed.