Dolly Parton’s First Posthumous Song ‘Bound to Ride’ Released Following Country Legend’s Death

Dolly Parton’s first posthumous song was recorded four years before its release.
“Bound to Ride” features the First Ladies of Bluegrass.
The Stanley Brothers tribute album arrives in October.
Dolly Parton's first posthumous song, "Bound to Ride,” was released after the country music icon's death on August 25. Recorded in 2022, the track features the First Ladies of Bluegrass and will appear on an upcoming tribute album celebrating The Stanley Brothers.
Dolly Parton's 'Bound To Ride' was recorded in 2022
Parton recorded "Bound to Ride" during a COVID-19 surge in 2022. While most of the tribute album was recorded live in the studio, she recorded her vocals separately at her own studio, taking extra precautions during the pandemic, according to Rolling Stone.
The track features the First Ladies of Bluegrass, an all-female group comprising Alison Brown, Becky Buller, Sierra Hull, Missy Raines and Molly Tuttle. The musicians created a new arrangement of the traditional song, which The Stanley Brothers had helped popularise through their 1964 recording.
Garry West, bassist and co-owner of Compass Records, praised the recording to Rolling Stone, saying, "I call it the full Dolly.” He added, "We didn't know what we would get back, and she really did over-deliver. We were shocked. We couldn't have gotten anything better."
Dolly Parton's tribute album release date
"Bound to Ride" was released on September 9 as the first single from Where the Soul Never Dies: Celebrating 80 Years of The Stanley Brothers. The full album is scheduled to arrive on October 16 through Compass Records and will feature several artists paying tribute to the influential bluegrass duo.
Parton died at 80 on August 25 after a brief battle with cancer, according to her representatives. Dollywood also confirmed her death in a statement released that day.