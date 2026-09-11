Hania Aamir Drops Debut Rap Song ‘Pablo’ Featuring Surprise Cameo By Rakhi Sawant

Hania Aamir’s Pablo marks her first-ever rap song release.
Rakhi Sawant delivers a surprise message towards the track’s end.
The Punjabi hip-hop track addresses criticism surrounding Hania’s public image.
Pakistani actor Hania Aamir has turned the criticism around her public image into her first rap song, Pablo. The roughly two-minute Punjabi hip-hop track, written and composed by Hania, addresses comments about her appearance, personality and choices before taking an unexpected turn with a message from Rakhi Sawant.
Hania Aamir rap song Pablo takes aim at critics
Pablo opens with a piano-led introduction before Hania begins addressing the people who regularly comment on her life. She questions the contradiction of being called "fake" by people who continue to closely follow her activities.
The track also touches on her popularity in India and the attention surrounding her “Pindi attitude”. Rather than responding to individual comments, Hania frames the song as a broader response to the scrutiny she faces and makes it clear she has no intention of changing for her critics.
Rakhi Sawant's surprise message for Hania Aamir
The biggest surprise arrives towards the end of the song. At around the 1:40 mark, Rakhi Sawant's voice can be heard delivering a message directly to Hania. Rakhi does not appear in the music video; only her voice appears in the track.
Rakhi tells Hania, "Hania meri jaan, itna tension nahi lene ka, samajh rahi hai." She then praises the actor, saying, "Tum hoor ho, tumhare chehre pe noor hai. Tum ho sherni.”
Rakhi signs off with, "Jo darr gaya, samjho marr gaya." The song's end credits also include a special thanks to her.
The unexpected collaboration has drawn attention online, with fans reacting to the pairing. Rakhi has also shared a video of herself dancing to Pablo, adding to the buzz around Hania's rap debut.
Hania made her film debut with Janaan in 2016 and has since appeared in several popular Pakistani television dramas. She was also seen in Sardaar Ji 3 alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa.