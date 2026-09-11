Harry Styles Extends Together, Together Tour With 25 Additional Shows

Harry Styles has added 25 new dates across Europe and the US to his Together, Together tour.
The singer will return to London's Wembley Stadium for three shows next August following his record-breaking 12-night residency.
The 2027 expansion features Styles' first solo US stadium concerts in cities including Phoenix, Dallas, Atlanta, and Chicago, with Kylie Minogue joining in Los Angeles.
Harry Styles has expanded his Together, Together concert schedule. The singer will deliver 25 additional performances in 2027 as part of his tour, heading back to London's Wembley Stadium next August. He is presently midway through a 30-night run at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Harry Styles extended tour details
The expanded run adds cities across Europe and the US. It also gives Styles his first solo US stadium shows and closes with more London dates at Wembley, where he has already set a Guinness World Record.
Styles is adding 2027 dates in Ireland, Spain, Italy, Germany and France, all of which missed the tour's first leg this summer. Unlike the first half of the tour, which focused on long residencies in cities such as London and New York, the new run will follow a more traditional rolling stage show.
Each city will have a different support act. Tears for Fears will play at Wembley, while Kylie Minogue is on the bill in Los Angeles.
That Los Angeles booking is a first for Minogue in the US. Although she is a festival headliner in Europe, these will be her first stadium concerts in the US. She wrote on her Instagram stories, writing, "Together, together. Harry. Me. Can't wait to see you in April, LA."
Styles will headline US stadiums on his own for the first time, scheduling stops in Phoenix, Dallas, Atlanta and Chicago.
Ticketing and price details
Pricing transparency follows earlier backlash. Public anger and confusion had surrounded admission costs during the 2026 shows. In response, management confirmed passes for the 2027 leg will range between $60 and $300 (£44 to £221) for the upcoming run, alongside a fresh "Unpredictable Fun Tickets" scheme for lower-income fans, his representatives said, as per a report in BBC.
Passes under the initiative carry flat rates. Fans will pay £20 in the UK, $20 in the US and €20 across Europe for a restricted allocation of seats. Organisers will share application instructions and ticket quotas shortly.
Complete sale schedules and booking details are posted on the musician's official portal.
The 32-year-old pop star published an online letter on Wednesday previewing what he described as the "final" stops of his hit concert run.
"When we decided to do the 2026 tour I knew it would be special but what you turned it into was far beyond what I could have imagined," he wrote.
"I love playing music, I love being with all of you and being a part of the love and joy you all create together every night. That's why I wanted you to be the first to know we will be adding 2027 dates, which honestly, at first I found daunting."
"Being an artist is the only life I've ever known really, I have been doing this since I was 16 years old, and I feel like the luckiest person in the world to still be sharing these moments with you."
"Tomorrow's announcement will be the final cities of Together, Together," he continued.
"After that, I don't know what comes next for me, but I know that I'm excited to find out."
Wembley record run
London delivered a major milestone. A previous 12-performance stand at Wembley Stadium secured Styles a Guinness World Record for the longest single-run musician residency at the venue.
The upcoming London shows will also carry a charity link. £1 from every ticket sold in London will go to the Live Trust that works to protect and sustain grassroots music across the UK.