Toxic X Review: Netizens Praise Yash's Screen Presence, Style And Charm But Feel It 'Suffers From KGF Hangover'

Toxic opened to mixed reactions from netizens.
Yash has been praised for his screen presence, style and charm.
Many felt that Geetu Mohandas' film relied more on style than substance.
Yash starrer much-awaited film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas, finally hit the theatres today, which is a day of celebration for Yash's fans not just in Karnataka but worldwide. People flocked to the theatres to watch the first day first show (FDFS) of Toxic across Karnataka and other parts of the country, including Mumbai and Hyderabad, reported ANI. Bengaluru, Raichur, Chitradurga, Davangere, Gadag and Belagavi show audiences arriving for the early morning shows. Some fans arrived at the theatres wearing Toxic T-shirts, carrying banners and cutouts of the KGF star, celebrating the film's release with music, fireworks and slogans. It is indeed a huge celebration for Yash's fans as the Kannada superstar has returned to the screen after a gap of four years since KGF: 2.
The early reviews of Toxic on X (formerly Twitter) are out. It opened to mixed reactions from netizens, with many calling it "heavy KGF hangover."
Toxic Twitter review out
A review read: "A technically sound film buried under chaotic writing and exhausting execution. There are barely any proper character introductions, the narrative has no clear flow, and the screenplay gets confusing enough that you’re often left wondering what’s even happening."
The review also pointed out the "bad" dialogue and editing.
However, Yash was praised for his screen presence, and ended calling it a "disaster."
Many called it a "disappointment" and an "exhausting" watch. One user criticised the execution, calling it "underwhelming."
One X user, praising the film, called it "bold, dark and deeply emotional experience", adding, "it’s definitely not your typical commercial film, so I can see it being a very different experience for different people. Personally, I loved what Geethu Mohandas has created (sic)."
Another user praised the climax but getting there was a "torture" for him.
A Twitter user called Yash "absolutely phenomenal," praising his "screen presence, style, and charm in a dual role."
But he said that the film "suffers from a massive KGF hangover."
"It's visually grand but completely relies on style over substance. The screenplay is exhausting, the plot barely moves and despite the endless slow mo action sequences, there's zero emotional connect. A major letdown on the story front," the review read further.
Jointly produced by KVN Productions and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the romantic action thriller also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Akshay Oberoi.