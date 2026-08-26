Toxic X Review: Netizens Praise Yash's Screen Presence, Style And Charm But Feel It 'Suffers From KGF Hangover'

Yash starrer much-awaited film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas, finally hit the theatres today, which is a day of celebration for Yash's fans not just in Karnataka but worldwide. People flocked to the theatres to watch the first day first show (FDFS) of Toxic across Karnataka and other parts of the country, including Mumbai and Hyderabad, reported ANI. Bengaluru, Raichur, Chitradurga, Davangere, Gadag and Belagavi show audiences arriving for the early morning shows. Some fans arrived at the theatres wearing Toxic T-shirts, carrying banners and cutouts of the KGF star, celebrating the film's release with music, fireworks and slogans. It is indeed a huge celebration for Yash's fans as the Kannada superstar has returned to the screen after a gap of four years since KGF: 2.