Urvashi Rautela Defends Tricolour Gown Against Flag Code Backlash: 'It Isn't Literal Reproduction Of The National Flag'

Urvashi Rautela faced social media backlash for allegedly breaching the Flag Code by wearing a strapless tricolour gown in Jaipur.
Rautela wore the controversial outfit while serving as a judge for the Miss Universe India 2026 pageant.
Rautela defended the garment as an artistic expression of her Indian identity.
Actress Urvashi Rautela sparked controversy for her recent outfit. A tricolour gown triggered online outrage. The actress wore the strapless outfit while judging Miss Universe India 2026 in Jaipur. Social media users quickly accused her of violating the Flag Code. The criticism prompted Rautela to defend her design choices.
About Urvashi Rautela's tricolour gown
The controversial outfit was designed by Belarusian designer Darya Chermashentseva of DASHA Fashion Couture. Rautela maintained that the outfit represented her heritage rather than an official insignia.
What Urvashi Rautela said about the row
"I carry my country with me not merely as a nationality, but as a part of my identity. I wanted to wear something that didn’t merely tell people where I came from but communicated what India means to me. That is where this couture came from," Rautela told Hindustan Times.
She emphasised that it was never intended as a literal flag.
"The silhouette, the placement of the colours, the embellishment, the detailing and the construction were all interpreted as fashion," she said.
She added that the garment carried a deeper creative intent. "So it wasn’t simply about putting three colours on a dress. It was about transforming a national sentiment into an artistic expression."
Denies garment violating official guidelines.
Addressing the online criticism, Rautela clarified the distinct modifications made to the ensemble.
"There are several visible differences between the Indian National Flag and this gown. The most important point is that the gown is not a literal reproduction of the National Flag; it is a couture interpretation using tricolour-inspired elements," said the former Miss Universe India.
The actor said that the outfit deliberately used non-standard shades of orange and green. Specific alterations included turning horizontal bands vertical, changing the central emblem into a piece of jewellery, and adding sequins and fringe for stage impact. "The orange is not true saffron, the green is a different shade, and the emblem differs from the official specifications," she explained.
"The differences in colour shades, orientation, proportions, materials, and especially the central emblem are substantial and intentional for theatrical stage impact under coloured lights. The gown is a theatrical, high-fashion homage that borrows the three colours and a chakra-like central motif," Rautela said.