JK Rowling Responds After Critic Says She Should Have Died Instead Of Dolly Parton

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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JK Rowling has responded sharply after a critic targeted her following her tribute to Dolly Parton, accusing the author of publicly celebrating someone whose LGBTQ+ advocacy has often clashed with Rowling’s controversial views.

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JK Rowling Responds to Critics Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • JK Rowling faced backlash after praising Dolly Parton's legacy.

  • One critic publicly wished death on Rowling following her tribute.

  • Dolly Parton received tributes from stars including Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.

JK Rowling has hit back at a critic who appeared to wish death upon her after she paid tribute to Dolly Parton. The Harry Potter author praised the late country music icon as a rare talent while remembering their brief meeting in the 1990s.

Rowling's tribute was posted on X after Parton's death at 80 following a brief battle with cancer. She praised Parton's Imagination Library, describing it as an extraordinary contribution to child literacy. She also recalled being starstruck when their paths crossed backstage at a talk show.

JK Rowling Faces Backlash Over Dolly Parton Tribute

The tribute quickly drew criticism, particularly because Parton had long been regarded as an ally of the LGBTQ+ community while Rowling has faced sustained backlash over her views on transgender rights.

One critic responded to Rowling’s post by saying that she should have died instead. The remark was then shared by Rowling, who accused the user of publicly wishing death on another person. She also warned that blocking the intended target would not necessarily protect someone whose real name and university were visible on their profile.

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Another critic reportedly called Rowling a monster and argued that she and Parton had little in common. Rowling responded with a reference to Parton's 1973 song Jolene, joking that neither woman wanted the singer’s fictional romantic rival to take their man.

Rowling Defends Parton Amid Further Criticism

Rowling also pushed back after another X user suggested that Parton had supported Donald Trump. The author dismissed the claim and praised Parton in extremely strong terms, calling her vastly better than the person making the accusation.

Parton's death prompted tributes from several major names across entertainment and business. Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Jeff Bezos, Carol Burnett, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Eminem, Bill Clinton and Tim Cook were among those who remembered the singer.

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Parton was celebrated for her music, philanthropy and generosity, with her Imagination Library remaining one of her most recognised contributions to children's literacy.

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