Harry Potter TV Series: JK Rowling Gives Her Seal Of Approval To Teaser; Leaves Fans Divided

Summary of this article
JK Rowling's reaction to the teaser of the Harry Potter series has received mixed reactions from netizens.
She is happy with the teaser and said it will be "incredible."
The series will premiere on Christmas Day this year.
The first teaser for the Harry Potter TV series has received mixed reactions from fans, with many expressing their disappointment with the cast. The HBO series is based on the best-selling seven-novel series by JK Rowling. The first season of the series, with eight episodes, will be based on Rowling’s first novel, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, which was previously adapted as a film, directed by Chris Columbus in 2001.
The reboot Harry Potter series stars Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout as Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, originally played by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.
Amidst the mixed reactions to the teaser, Rowling, who has also served as an executive producer on the new Harry Potter show, has approved of the trailer. The writer said she’s “so happy” with the footage.
“It’s going to be incredible,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter), adding, “I’m so happy with it.”
Rowling’s tweet was a response to a fan who said it “looks bloody marvelous,” adding, “I cannot wait, and as it seems to me, neither can the rest of the world.”
Fans reactions to Harry Potter series teaser
One user wrote, “Despite it being a fantasy series sourced from PG children novels nothing about this trailer (color grading, no actual magic shown, lack of whimsy, set design, etc.) is indicative of something that’s marketed at children,” calling it “perfect for infantilized adults (sic).”
Many expressed their displeasure with the race-swapping of Severus Snape by casting actor Paapa Essiedu. The role was originally played by Alan Rickman.
“The new Harry Potter show is truly amazing to me. Leftists won’t like bc of JKR, right wingers won’t like it bc JKR retconned a bunch of characters to try and be woke, and the kids of today won’t like it bc it’s literally f*cking millennial slop (sic),” wrote another user.
One X user slamming Rowling wrote, “You cannot ‘separate the art from the artist’ with Harry Potter. JK Rowling has directly funded harmful legislation to the trans community and directly caused harm to trans people. She uses the money she makes from Harry Potter for that (sic).”
The Harry Potter series is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod, who is also executive producing it, is directing multiple episodes.
The first season of the series will arrive on Christmas Day 2026.