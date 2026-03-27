Harry Potter TV Series: JK Rowling Gives Her Seal Of Approval To Teaser; Leaves Fans Divided

JK Rowling, who has also served as an executive producer on the new Harry Potter show, is “happy” with the first teaser. She said it will be “incredible”.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
JK Rowling
JK Rowling's reaction to Harry Potter TV series teaser leaves fans divided Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • JK Rowling's reaction to the teaser of the Harry Potter series has received mixed reactions from netizens.

  • She is happy with the teaser and said it will be "incredible."

  • The series will premiere on Christmas Day this year.

The first teaser for the Harry Potter TV series has received mixed reactions from fans, with many expressing their disappointment with the cast. The HBO series is based on the best-selling seven-novel series by JK Rowling. The first season of the series, with eight episodes, will be based on Rowling’s first novel, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, which was previously adapted as a film, directed by Chris Columbus in 2001.

The reboot Harry Potter series stars Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout as Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, originally played by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

Amidst the mixed reactions to the teaser, Rowling, who has also served as an executive producer on the new Harry Potter show, has approved of the trailer. The writer said she’s “so happy” with the footage.

“It’s going to be incredible,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter), adding, “I’m so happy with it.”

Rowling’s tweet was a response to a fan who said it “looks bloody marvelous,” adding, “I cannot wait, and as it seems to me, neither can the rest of the world.”

Related Content
Harry Potter TV series trailer - HBO Max
Harry Potter TV Series Teaser Revisits Harry’s First Year At Hogwarts; To Premiere On Christmas 2026
Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Tottenham in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, March 10, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Transfer News: Atletico’s Antoine Griezmann To Seal MLS Move With Orlando City – Report
Paapa Essiedu on facing death threats after being cast in the Harry Potter series - Instagram
Harry Potter Series: Paapa Essiedu Reveals He Faced Death Threats After Being Cast As Professor Severus Snape
India's players celebrate after winning the T20 World Cup cricket final match against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India Vs New Zealand Final, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Said What After Men In Blue's Third Title Victory
Related Content
Paapa Essiedu on facing death threats after being cast in the Harry Potter series - Instagram
Harry Potter Series: Paapa Essiedu Reveals He Faced Death Threats After Being Cast As Professor Severus Snape

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Fans reactions to Harry Potter series teaser

One user wrote, “Despite it being a fantasy series sourced from PG children novels nothing about this trailer (color grading, no actual magic shown, lack of whimsy, set design, etc.) is indicative of something that’s marketed at children,” calling it “perfect for infantilized adults (sic).”

Many expressed their displeasure with the race-swapping of Severus Snape by casting actor Paapa Essiedu. The role was originally played by Alan Rickman.

“The new Harry Potter show is truly amazing to me. Leftists won’t like bc of JKR, right wingers won’t like it bc JKR retconned a bunch of characters to try and be woke, and the kids of today won’t like it bc it’s literally f*cking millennial slop (sic),” wrote another user.

One X user slamming Rowling wrote, “You cannot ‘separate the art from the artist’ with Harry Potter. JK Rowling has directly funded harmful legislation to the trans community and directly caused harm to trans people. She uses the money she makes from Harry Potter for that (sic).” 

Harry Potter TV series trailer - HBO Max
Harry Potter TV Series Teaser Revisits Harry’s First Year At Hogwarts; To Premiere On Christmas 2026

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The Harry Potter series is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod, who is also executive producing it, is directing multiple episodes.

The first season of the series will arrive on Christmas Day 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Dispatch: BCCI Reveals Full Fixture; RCB Suffer Another Blow With Nuwan Thushara NOC Denied

  2. IPL 2026 Second Phase Schedule Announced, League Stage To Conclude On May 24

  3. Lahore Qalandars Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026: Rauf, Zaman Shine As Shaheen Shah Afridi And Co Scalp Opening Win

  4. IPL 2026: Five Lesser-Known Names Expected To Sparkle In Season 19

  5. Rahul Chahar Returns To Surrey; India Spinner To Feature In County Championship 2026 For Eight Games

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  4. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

  5. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 26, 2026

  2. Activists, Students Protest Passage Of Transgender Persons (Protection Of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026

  3. Son Of BJP Councillor Detained In Major Sex Abuse Case Involving Dozens Of Minor Girls In Goa

  4. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  5. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

Entertainment News

  1. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  2. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  3. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  4. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  5. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Iran Rejects Trump’s 15-Point Plan, Sets Five Conditions To End War

  2. US–Israel–Iran War: Iran Tightens Control Over Strait OF Hormuz; Trump Claims Iran 'Begging' For A Deal

  3. French Oil Giant TotalEnergies Faces Court Battle In South Africa Over Offshore Drilling

  4. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  5. UN Proposes $94 Million Aid Plan For Cuba

Latest Stories

  1. The End of Oak Street Teaser Trailer: Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor Lead Mysterious Sci-Fi Drama

  2. New Breaking Bad Project Releasing In 2026 With Dean Norris Returning, But It’s Not What You Expect

  3. US-srael-Iran War LIVE Updates: Trump Extends Deadline For Iran Energy Strikes By 10 Days

  4. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranveer Singh-Starrer Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 670 Crore Mark In India

  5. US–Israel–Iran War: Iran Tightens Control Over Strait OF Hormuz; Trump Claims Iran 'Begging' For A Deal

  6. Trump claims Iran ‘too afraid’ to admit it wants a deal

  7. Gaza: Doctors Under Attack Refused By BBC To Broadcast Receives A BAFTA Nomination

  8. Nicholas Brendon’s Death Latest Update: Buffy Star Was Found Dead By A Friend, Coroner Reveals ‘No Signs of Foul Play’