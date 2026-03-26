Harry Potter TV Series Teaser Revisits Harry’s First Year At Hogwarts; To Premiere On Christmas 2026

HBO unveiled the first teaser for the Harry Potter TV series with the title and release date.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Harry Potter TV series trailer
Harry Potter TV series trailer Photo: HBO Max
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • HBO unveiled the first teaser for the Harry Potter TV series with the title and release date.

  • Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout will be in the lead roles.

  • The show will premiere globally on Christmas 2026.

Harry Potter, the best-selling fantasy seven-novel series by JK Rowling, has been adapted into a TV series for HBO. The series stars Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout as Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley. The first teaser for the Harry Potter TV series has been unveiled alongside the premiere date.

The first season of the series, with eight episodes, will be based on Rowling’s first novel, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, which was previously adapted as a film by Warner Bros. and director Chris Columbus in 2001, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

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Harry Potter TV series teaser out

The 2-minute footage introduces the season’s main characters and some of the iconic moments. The series, which was scheduled to release in early 2027, has locked the release date for Christmas 2026.

The first season will show Harry (Dominic McLaughlin) and his friends Hermione Granger (Arabella Stanton) and Ron Weasley (Alastair Stout) attending their first year at Hogwarts.

John Lithgow stars as Headmaster Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Professor Minerva McGonagall, Nick Frost as the half-giant Hagrid and Paapa Essiedu as the Potions Professor Severus Snape.

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Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, among others, will round out the cast.

What's in the teaser

In the teaser, Aunt Petunia can be heard telling her nephew Harry that there is "nothing special" about him. We see Harry receiving a Hogwarts letter.

Harry wants to know about his parents, and then we see Hagrid guiding Harry across London to King's Cross station to catch the iconic Hogwarts Express.

We also get glimpses of shots of Hogwarts with the main cast - from Professor Snape to Dumbledore, Minerva McGonagall, Draco Malfoy, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

"Mr Potter, I think we can expect great things from you," wandmaker Garrick Ollivander tells Harry.

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About Harry Potter TV series

The Harry Potter series is written and executive-produced by Succession writer Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod of Game of Thrones fame is also executive producing it and directing multiple episodes.

The series has been produced by HBO in collaboration with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros Television. Rowling, Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films have also served as the executive producers. Hans Zimmer has composed the music for the show.

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