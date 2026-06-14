Peter Sarsgaard Joins The Last Of Us Season 3 Cast As HBO Keeps Details Secret

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Peter Sarsgaard has officially joined The Last Of Us Season 3, adding another acclaimed name to HBO's hit post-apocalyptic drama.

The Last Of Us Season 3
Peter Sarsgaard Joins The Last Of Us Season 3 Cast Photo: IMDb
Summary of this article

  • Peter Sarsgaard has joined The Last Of Us Season 3 cast.

  • HBO has not revealed details about the actor's mysterious character.

  • The acclaimed dystopian drama is currently slated for a 2027 return.

Peter Sarsgaard is the latest actor to join The Last Of Us Season 3, adding even more star power to HBO's acclaimed adaptation of the popular video game franchise. The announcement comes as anticipation continues to build around the next chapter of the post-apocalyptic drama, which has become one of the network's most successful series in recent years.

Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the show follows the emotional and dangerous journey of Joel Miller and Ellie Williams as they navigate a world devastated by a deadly fungal outbreak. The series stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the lead roles and has earned widespread praise for its storytelling and performances.

Peter Sarsgaard's Role In The Last Of Us Season 3 Remains A Mystery

According to Deadline, HBO is keeping details about Sarsgaard's character firmly under wraps. While no information has been revealed about the role, the actor's addition has generated considerable curiosity among viewers eager to learn how he will fit into the expanding narrative.

Sarsgaard is widely recognised for his work in films such as Shattered Glass, Boys Don't Cry and An Education. Over the years, he has built a reputation for portraying complex and layered characters across film and television.

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Based on the bestselling PlayStation video game series, The Last Of Us tells the story of survivors attempting to navigate a world transformed by a fungal pandemic. Along the way, Joel and Ellie face both infected creatures and dangerous human groups competing for survival.

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The actor was most recently seen in The Bride, where he portrayed Jake Wiles. His arrival on the HBO series marks another significant addition to an already impressive ensemble cast.

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While HBO has remained tight-lipped about upcoming storylines, viewers will not have to wait forever. The Last Of Us Season 3 is currently scheduled to premiere in 2027.

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