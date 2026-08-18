HBO's Industry Season 5 Ropes In Bally Gill, Jessica Brown Findlay, Sam Riley, Cary Elwes

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Debanjan Dhar
Published at:

The finance drama has announced the new actors who are hopping on board for its fifth and final season.

image Prefer on Google
Industry Season 5 cast
Industry Season 5 cast Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Industry Season 5 has announced its new cast members.

  • HBO earlier declared the fifth season to be the final chapter in the finance drama.

  • New cast members include Bally Gill, Dianna Agron, Cary Elwes, Luke Manley, Bally Gill.

HBO's acclaimed finance drama, Industry, has enlisted a bevy of fresh cast members for Season 5.

The series has taken in Cary Elwes, Dianna Agron, Sam Riley, Jessica Brown Findlay, Luke Manley, Bally Gill and Eduard Poliakov, HBO revealed Monday. The castings also give a slight hint as to the direction for the story, building on the previous announcement that Zosia Mamet has joined Season 5 as Carmen Dame, a fitness influencer-turned-wellness tech founder and CEO.

A still of John Lithgow from Sharper - Instagram
Harry Potter Series: John Lithgow Confirms Playing Dumbledore In HBO's Show

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Industry Season 5 Cast Details

Agron is playing Skip Binksy, CFO of a wellness tech company — whether it is one and the same, or a rival wellness tech company, remains to be seen. Elwes will play Padgett Stillman, an investor. Agron will play Skip Binksy, the CFO of a wellness tech company. Riley will essay Solomon Kerr, described as “an elusive British businessman who made his fortune in Silicon Valley.”

Brown Findlay will play Marina St. Clair, said to be “a family friend of Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington).” Manley will appear as Stevie Delmonte, an execution trader. Gill is cast as Nikesh Shah, described as “a charismatic left-wing politician.” Poliakov will play Olexij Kovalchuk, a trader. Returning cast members are stars Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Kit Harington, and Miriam Petche.

Related Content
Welcome to Derry - X
Nicholas Hoult, Kenneth Branagh - X
Finale still - X
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal join Conan O'Brien Must Go - Instagram

Industry is created, written, and executive produced by Mickey Down & Konrad Kay. They pen the series with writer Joseph Charlton. The Season 4 cast also included Ken Leung, Miriam Petche, Sagar Radia, Toheeb Jimoh, Charlie Heaton, Amy James-Kelly, Roger Barclay, Andrew Havill, Kiernan Shipka, Kal Penn, Jack Farthing, Stephen Campbell Moore, Claire Forlani, and Edward Holcroft. The fourth season was one of the show's most critically acclaimed outings but went on to be notoriously shut out of Emmy consideration.

Season 5 of Industry will be the show’s last. The final season is filming now in the United Kingdom.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories