HBO's Industry Season 5 Ropes In Bally Gill, Jessica Brown Findlay, Sam Riley, Cary Elwes

Agron is playing Skip Binksy, CFO of a wellness tech company — whether it is one and the same, or a rival wellness tech company, remains to be seen. Elwes will play Padgett Stillman, an investor. Agron will play Skip Binksy, the CFO of a wellness tech company. Riley will essay Solomon Kerr, described as “an elusive British businessman who made his fortune in Silicon Valley.”