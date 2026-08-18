HBO's Industry Season 5 Ropes In Bally Gill, Jessica Brown Findlay, Sam Riley, Cary Elwes

Industry Season 5 has announced its new cast members.
HBO earlier declared the fifth season to be the final chapter in the finance drama.
New cast members include Bally Gill, Dianna Agron, Cary Elwes, Luke Manley, Bally Gill.
HBO's acclaimed finance drama, Industry, has enlisted a bevy of fresh cast members for Season 5.
The series has taken in Cary Elwes, Dianna Agron, Sam Riley, Jessica Brown Findlay, Luke Manley, Bally Gill and Eduard Poliakov, HBO revealed Monday. The castings also give a slight hint as to the direction for the story, building on the previous announcement that Zosia Mamet has joined Season 5 as Carmen Dame, a fitness influencer-turned-wellness tech founder and CEO.
Industry Season 5 Cast Details
Agron is playing Skip Binksy, CFO of a wellness tech company — whether it is one and the same, or a rival wellness tech company, remains to be seen. Elwes will play Padgett Stillman, an investor. Agron will play Skip Binksy, the CFO of a wellness tech company. Riley will essay Solomon Kerr, described as “an elusive British businessman who made his fortune in Silicon Valley.”
Brown Findlay will play Marina St. Clair, said to be “a family friend of Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington).” Manley will appear as Stevie Delmonte, an execution trader. Gill is cast as Nikesh Shah, described as “a charismatic left-wing politician.” Poliakov will play Olexij Kovalchuk, a trader. Returning cast members are stars Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Kit Harington, and Miriam Petche.
Industry is created, written, and executive produced by Mickey Down & Konrad Kay. They pen the series with writer Joseph Charlton. The Season 4 cast also included Ken Leung, Miriam Petche, Sagar Radia, Toheeb Jimoh, Charlie Heaton, Amy James-Kelly, Roger Barclay, Andrew Havill, Kiernan Shipka, Kal Penn, Jack Farthing, Stephen Campbell Moore, Claire Forlani, and Edward Holcroft. The fourth season was one of the show's most critically acclaimed outings but went on to be notoriously shut out of Emmy consideration.
Season 5 of Industry will be the show’s last. The final season is filming now in the United Kingdom.