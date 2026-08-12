Nicholas Hoult To Essay Gilderoy Lockhart in HBO's Harry Potter Season 2

Nicholas Hoult has boarded HBO series, Harry Potter.
He's cast as the arrogant wizard, Gilderoy Lockhart.
The series launches its Season 1 premiere on December 25.
Nicholas Hoult is joining the HBO series, Harry Potter. He will play Gilderoy Lockhart, a major character in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, who was portrayed in the second movie by Kenneth Branagh. Hoult’s Gilderoy Lockhart is a heedlessly vain, fame-obsessed wizard who is recruited by Dumbledore as Professor of Defence Against the Dark Arts at Hogwarts. Hoult’s casting comes 25 years after he auditioned for the film adaptation of the best-selling J.K. Rowling book series.
This is Hoult’s third major TV series role following the British teen drama Skins and the Hulu comedy The Great, which earned him an Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. Hoult is also known for his roles in films like Mad Max: Fury Road, Nosferatu, Juror #2, The Menu and Renfield.
Harry Potter Series Cast Details
The highly-anticipated series is slated to debut on Dec. 25 on HBO and HBO Max, with the first season adapting the first book in the novel series, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The show has already been renewed for a second outing. The second season will naturally adapt Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. It is expected to air in late 2027.
Dominic McLaughlin stars as the titular Hogwarts wizard. Alastair Stout plays Harry’s best friend Ron Weasley, and Arabella Stanton portrays bookworm Hermione Granger. Recurring cast members also include Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape and Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall.
Jon Brown, a writer on the first season, is promoted to co-showrunner for Season 2. He joins current showrunner and series developer Francesca Gardiner. Gardiner serves as executive producer alongside director Mark Mylod. Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling also executive produces along with Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV and David Heyman of Heyday Films. Warner Bros. Television is the studio.
Hoult is currently set to reprise his role as Lex Luthor in the Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow.