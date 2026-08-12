Atif Aslam Says He 'Misses' His Indian Fans As The Singer Opens Up On Decade-Long Ban

Atif Aslam opened up about his nearly ten-year absence from India following the Indian government's ban on Pakistani artistes.
The restrictions on Pakistani artistes intensified in 2016 amid bilateral tensions and culminated in a total work ban by the All India Cine Workers Association in 2019.
Aslam revealed that his Indian fans bypass official restrictions to listen to his music using virtual private networks and pirated CDs.
Pakistani singer Atif Aslam opened up about his decade-long Indian absence. Speaking to Kris Fade, the Pakistani singer said the bilateral restrictions redirected his career but allowed him to focus on independent music.
Atif Aslam on India ban
"It’s been almost 10 years since I was banned in India. That was the decision of the Indian government; they decided to ban artistes from Pakistan. Indian artistes are also banned in Pakistan now," Aslam said.
'My fans are listening over VPN'
Aslam acknowledged that his Indian listeners continue to consume his work despite the official barriers.
"For the past 10 years, I haven’t done a song there. My fans are listening over VPN and they burn the CDs and give them to people. Not that I appreciate piracy, but music will reach wherever it has to reach," Aslam said.
The singer drew a parallel between this underground distribution and his early career beginnings.
"That is how my first single got out. Nobody knew who the guy was. The song became famous; it became a huge success all over radio, CDs and cassettes," he added.
How the ban helped him to create independent music
Aslam offered a message of gratitude to his Indian followers who continue to support him.
"It’s alright that there are certain artistes you get to hear, but I bet if you love me enough, you will know where to find me. If you love my music, you know where to find me. My music will definitely reach you," he said.
He urged listeners not to dwell on the separation.
"Don’t feel bad about it, don’t feel sad about it. I always wanted to tell you that I miss you guys. I don’t miss working over there, but I miss you guys," Aslam said.
The restriction ultimately pushed the singer away from playback singing and toward composing original tracks.
"I have learnt a lot from playback singing and if this ban didn’t happen, I think I would be unable to make my own music. So I thank you guys for that as well," he said.
He thanked his loyal followers. "I really appreciate that you guys have stood by me. You pour so much love at my concerts and albums and love my songs," Aslam added.
"I thank those who have banned me as well, otherwise I wouldn’t be able to explore myself," the singer added.
History of ban
In 2016, the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association passed a formal resolution against hiring Pakistani artistes, actors and technicians. The organisation stated that the restriction would remain until bilateral relations improved.
The diplomatic freeze deepened three years later. Following the Pulwama terror attack in 2019, the All India Cine Workers Association announced a total ban on Pakistani artistes working within the Indian film industry.