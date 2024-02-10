After a hiatus of 7 years, Pakistani singer Atif Aslam is making a comeback to Bollywood with a song featured in the upcoming movie ‘Love Story of 90s.’ Director Amit Kasaria discussed with Hindustan Times how he managed to get the renowned musician to sing for the film following the lifting of the ban on Pakistani artists in India in October 2023.
Kasaria characterizes his film to be a simple family drama with the intention of eliciting nostalgia and genuine, sincere emotions, with the sole idea to spearhead the effort of spreading love.
Kasaria disclosed that his team aimed for a “flagship” song, and Atif appeared to be a suitable choice for the romantic duet. “It’s about this man who wants to live an innocent life and wants to fall in love.” Had Aslam not connected with the concept, the director would not have pursued their collaboration further.
He went on to detail the process of getting the ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ crooner on board. “I mailed him that it is a matter of friendship between the countries. Atif did his research. Considering he spoke to me, meant he liked the song. I told him I had very limited time to shoot,” Kasaria went on to say. He further added, “Atif flew all the way to another city to record the song despite being unwell,” deeming it to be a “beautiful gesture.”
Composed by music director Rahul Nair, the specific song, which hasn’t been revealed yet, showcases lead actors Adhyayan Suman and Miss Universe Diva, Divita Rai, and was filmed in the gorgeous setting of the city of Shimla.
Atif Aslam’s most recent Bollywood tracks were featured in movies such as ‘Hum Chaar’ and ‘Namaste England.’ However, India imposed a ban on Pakistani artists, including actors, singers, musicians, lyricists, and technicians, from seeking work in India post the Uri attack in 2016. After the lifting of the ban, this would mark the singer’s first Bollywood project.