He went on to detail the process of getting the ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ crooner on board. “I mailed him that it is a matter of friendship between the countries. Atif did his research. Considering he spoke to me, meant he liked the song. I told him I had very limited time to shoot,” Kasaria went on to say. He further added, “Atif flew all the way to another city to record the song despite being unwell,” deeming it to be a “beautiful gesture.”