Pak Singer Atif Aslam Back To Bollywood After 7 Years; To Sing A Romantic Melody In 'Love Story Of 90s’

As per a report by Box Office Worldwide, the producers of the film, Haresh Sangani and Dharmesh Sangani, are extremely thrilled that Atif will be lending his voice to a song from their film. They said, “It is a very reassuring thing for Atif Aslam to make a comeback after 7-8 years. We are very happy because he has sung the first song in our film 'Love Story of 90s.' Atif Aslam's fans will be very thrilled. He is going to make a comeback in Bollywood through our film.”