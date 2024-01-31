Renowned Pakistani singer Atif Aslam is undoubtedly one of the most renowned singers in the world. Known for his various soulful renditions, he is coming back to sing for Bollywood movies. Atif has officially teamed up with the film ‘Love Story of 90s,’ directed by Amit Kasaria, which stars Adhyayan Suman and Divita Rai in lead roles.
Pak Singer Atif Aslam Back To Bollywood After 7 Years; To Sing A Romantic Melody In 'Love Story Of 90s’
Renowned singer Atif Aslam, who has lent his vocals to many romantic songs in Hindi films, is coming back to Bollywood after a gap of almost 7 years.
Aslam, who has sung popular songs like ‘Dil Diyan Gallan,’ ‘Main Rang Sharbaton Ka,’ ‘Pehli Nazar Mein,’ ‘Bakhuda Tumhi Ho,’ among many others, which are still hummed by people till date, will be returning to Bollywood after nearly a long gap of seven years.
As per a report by Box Office Worldwide, the producers of the film, Haresh Sangani and Dharmesh Sangani, are extremely thrilled that Atif will be lending his voice to a song from their film. They said, “It is a very reassuring thing for Atif Aslam to make a comeback after 7-8 years. We are very happy because he has sung the first song in our film 'Love Story of 90s.' Atif Aslam's fans will be very thrilled. He is going to make a comeback in Bollywood through our film.”
The Sangani brothers went on to state that it was tough to get the ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ singer on board for this project because “he focuses on the storyline and the ensemble of the cast. We disclosed all the particulars to him. He was really impressed and prepared to lend his voice to the film's song.” The brothers exclaimed that such a renowned singer singing for a song in their film “is a moment of pride and joy” for them.
“It's a delightful pairing that he sings a romantic melody and the movie's title LSO90's (Love Story of 90's) aligns beautifully. The song is a delight for the audience and is poised to be a hit in 2024. It's a harmonious blend of visuals, lyrics and music,” said the producers. Though he has sung only one song in the film, they are planning to rope him in for another track.
Of course, many fans are excited upon hearing this news. One said, “Ok so our Rockstar is coming back. I’m so happy I can’t even tell you.” One more tweeted, “King is coming to rule again.”
Apart from Aslam, several other well-known singers will also be contributing to the soundtrack of the film including Udit Narayan, Amit Mishra and Aman Trikhaji.