Mallika Sherawat Reveals Tom Cruise Has A Crush On Her, Claims The Hollywood Star Sends Her Videos

Mallika Sherawat claimed Hollywood star Tom Cruise has a crush on her in a leaked clip from The Traitors Season 2.
In conversation with contestants Aaditya Kulshreshth and Abhishek Malhan, Sherawat mentioned partying with Cruise and receiving videos from him.
The reality show, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on August 13.
Actor Mallika Sherawat has joined Karan Johar-hosted The Traitors Season 2, which will premiere on Prime Video on August 13.
Ahead of the premiere, a promotional clip surfaced online which shows Sherawat discussing her mass appeal with other contestants. The 49-year-old actor also claimed Hollywood star Tom Cruise has a crush on her.
Does Tom Cruise has crush on Mallika Sherawat?
Comedian Aaditya Kulshreshth, aka Kullu, questions the actor. He asks if she ever harbors feelings for others or if attraction only flows in her direction.
"Sabko mere pe hi aata hai crush. Tom Cruise ko aaya hua hai aajkal. Jhooth nahi bol rahi, mere paas phone hota toh videos dikhaati uske (Everyone ends up having a crush on me. Tom Cruise has a crush on me these days. I’m not lying, if I had my phone with me, I’d show you his videos)," Sherawat said.
During the conversation in the leaked clip, Kulshreshth and Abhishek Malhan question Sherawat about her interactions with the Hollywood star.
They ask, "What kind of videos is he sending? Is he sending snaps?"
"No, from when we were partying together. He is fabulous," Sherawat said.
The clip drew mixed reactions from internet users.
Reveals reluctance to join the show
Sherawat recalled her initial reluctance to join the programme during an interview with Times Entertainment.
"Initially, I was very apprehensive about Traitors. I didn’t want to do any reality show. It didn’t excite me as an actor," the Murder actress said.
Her manager, Ankita Anthony, eventually convinced her to reconsider the project.
Anthony urged the actor to watch the first season of the programme before making a final decision, saying, "Just see it. After watching season one, if you don’t like it, we’ll decline. But don’t say no without seeing it."
When she watched the show, she loved it.
About Traitors 2
Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther were the winners of the show's first season.
The second season has 21 contestants.
Apart from Sherawat, Kulshreshth and Malhan, Munawar Faruqui, Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D’Souza, Parul Gulati, Dalip Tahil, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Ranveer Brar, Harman Baweja, Prish, Rida Tharana, Soundous Moufakir and rapper Ikka are the confirmed contestants of Traitors Season 2.