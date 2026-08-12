Verity Trailer: Anne Hathaway Warns Dakota Johnson Of ‘Only Darkness Ahead’

Verity trailer introduces Anne Hathaway’s chilling character and Dakota Johnson’s troubled writer.
Dakota Johnson uncovers disturbing writings while investigating Verity’s mysterious past.
Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel gets a psychological thriller adaptation for cinemas.
The Verity trailer is finally here, bringing Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson together in a psychological thriller where the truth becomes increasingly difficult to separate from fiction. Based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling 2018 novel, the film follows a struggling writer whose unusual assignment draws her into a family’s darkest secrets.
What happens in the Verity trailer?
Dakota Johnson plays Lowen Ashleigh, a novelist struggling to find her footing when Jeremy Crawford, played by Josh Hartnett, offers her a strange opportunity. She is hired to complete the autobiography of his wife, Verity Crawford, played by Hathaway, who is unable to finish it after an accident and a mysterious health condition.
Lowen travels to the isolated Crawford estate and begins working on the manuscript. She soon discovers Verity’s private writings, which contain disturbing accounts of her marriage to Jeremy and revelations about the family. As Lowen reads further, she begins questioning whether the pages reveal the truth or are part of something deliberately constructed.
The trailer's tagline promises that a writer’s words should be “honest, bloody, and a little bit terrifying”. Near the end, Hathaway’s Verity delivers an ominous warning to Lowen: “This is your final warning: only darkness ahead.”
Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson lead Verity cast
Directed by Michael Showalter, Verity adapts Hoover’s novel for the big screen. The supporting cast includes Ismael Cruz Córdova, Brady Wagner, Irina Dvorovenko, K.K. Moggie and Michael Abbott Jr.
The film joins a busy 2026 slate for Hathaway, who also appears in Mother Mary, The Devil Wears Prada 2, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and The End Of Oak Street. With Verity, she takes on a considerably darker role.