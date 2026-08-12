Naseeruddin Shah’s ‘Dog’ Comment Draws Sharp Response From Kangana Ranaut And Piyush Mishra

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:

Ranaut backed Piyush Mishra’s criticism and accused Shah of siding with a neighbouring country while Jharkhand students continue demanding action over alleged examination irregularities.

Jharkhand protests.
Kangana Ranaut and Naseeruddin Shah amid the ongoing row over Jharkhand protests. Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Kangana Ranaut and Naseeruddin Shah's row intensifies over Jharkhand student protests.

  • Piyush Mishra questioned Shah’s earlier comments about celebrity silence during protests.

  • Jharkhand students continue demanding action over alleged JPSC and JSSC irregularities.

The Kangana Ranaut-Naseeruddin Shah row has intensified after the actor-politician aimed the veteran actor over his comments on celebrity silence during the ongoing Jharkhand student protests. Ranaut backed actor-singer Piyush Mishra, who had questioned Shah’s use of the "dog with a bone" analogy while discussing the film industry’s response to the protests.

Kangana Ranaut targets Naseeruddin Shah

In an Instagram post, Kangana Ranaut shared a report carrying Mishra’s remarks and accused Shah of eating the country’s bread while fighting for a neighbouring country. She also said being called a dog could be considered a compliment because loyalty was rare, before adding that she would rather be a dog than a “lomdi” or fox like Shah.

Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut's comment Photo: Instagram
Kangana Ranaut's comment Photo: Instagram
Kangana Ranaut's 11 Most Controversial Remarks - Instagram
Kangana Ranaut's 11 Most Controversial Remarks That Sparked Bollywood And Political Storms

By Aishani Biswas

The remarks followed comments previously made by Naseeruddin Shah about the silence of prominent film personalities during protests. Their silence was compared by him to that of a dog holding a bone, with it being suggested that people would speak once they were no longer restrained by their interests.

Piyush Mishra later speaking to IANS questioned the analogy while speaking to protesting students in Ranchi. It was asked by him who the “dogs” with bones in their mouths were in the current situation.

What are Jharkhand students protesting?

The dispute comes against the backdrop of protests over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission. Students have demanded cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination and an independent investigation, including a CBI probe.

Related Content
Jharkhand Government Agrees To Cancel Three Exams, Students Continue Protest Over CBI Probe Demand - | Photo: PTI
Student Leader Devendra Nath Mahto - X@DevendraNathMa9
Piyush Mishra joins protest site in Jharkhand - X
All India Student's Association (AISA) National President Neha Bora along with student demonstrators take out a protest march against the alleged irregularities of exams and paper leak of Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), in Ranchi. - | Photo: PTI

The protests have continued for weeks, with students organising marches in Ranchi and demanding greater transparency in the recruitment process. Several political groups have also backed calls for an investigation into the alleged irregularities.

Piyush Mishra joins protest site in Jharkhand - X
Jharkhand JPSC-JSSC Protest: Piyush Mishra Extends Support To Job Aspirants, Sings Aarambh Hai Prachand

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Ranaut had previously criticised aspects of the protests, particularly videos in which some demonstrators allegedly used abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The latest exchange has now brought the disagreement between the actors into sharper focus.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories