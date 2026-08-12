Naseeruddin Shah’s ‘Dog’ Comment Draws Sharp Response From Kangana Ranaut And Piyush Mishra

Kangana Ranaut and Naseeruddin Shah's row intensifies over Jharkhand student protests.
Piyush Mishra questioned Shah’s earlier comments about celebrity silence during protests.
Jharkhand students continue demanding action over alleged JPSC and JSSC irregularities.
The Kangana Ranaut-Naseeruddin Shah row has intensified after the actor-politician aimed the veteran actor over his comments on celebrity silence during the ongoing Jharkhand student protests. Ranaut backed actor-singer Piyush Mishra, who had questioned Shah’s use of the "dog with a bone" analogy while discussing the film industry’s response to the protests.
Kangana Ranaut targets Naseeruddin Shah
In an Instagram post, Kangana Ranaut shared a report carrying Mishra’s remarks and accused Shah of eating the country’s bread while fighting for a neighbouring country. She also said being called a dog could be considered a compliment because loyalty was rare, before adding that she would rather be a dog than a “lomdi” or fox like Shah.
The remarks followed comments previously made by Naseeruddin Shah about the silence of prominent film personalities during protests. Their silence was compared by him to that of a dog holding a bone, with it being suggested that people would speak once they were no longer restrained by their interests.
Piyush Mishra later speaking to IANS questioned the analogy while speaking to protesting students in Ranchi. It was asked by him who the “dogs” with bones in their mouths were in the current situation.
What are Jharkhand students protesting?
The dispute comes against the backdrop of protests over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission. Students have demanded cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination and an independent investigation, including a CBI probe.
The protests have continued for weeks, with students organising marches in Ranchi and demanding greater transparency in the recruitment process. Several political groups have also backed calls for an investigation into the alleged irregularities.
Ranaut had previously criticised aspects of the protests, particularly videos in which some demonstrators allegedly used abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The latest exchange has now brought the disagreement between the actors into sharper focus.