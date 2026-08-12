Paramount Threatens To Leave California As Warner Bros Merger Row Escalates

What happens to the $110 billion Paramount Warner Bros merger?Paramount reportedly considers leaving California amid the Warner Bros merger dispute.
Rob Bonta has described the reported relocation threat as corporate blackmail.
The $110 billion merger faces an antitrust trial scheduled for March 2027.
The Paramount and Warner Bros merger has triggered a fresh confrontation between Paramount Skydance and California officials, with reports claiming the company could begin moving out of the state if Attorney General Rob Bonta does not agree to settle the lawsuit challenging the deal. Paramount CEO David Ellison has reportedly discussed relocating the company with senior executives.
Paramount considers leaving California
Paramount's board has reportedly approved a potential relocation plan that could begin with its headquarters as early as October 1. According to reports, Ellison is also preparing a five-year plan that could shift a substantial portion of the company's film and television operations and jobs elsewhere. Tennessee, Texas and Georgia have emerged as possible destinations.
The reported plan could also involve selling one of Paramount and Warner Bros’ major Los Angeles studio lots if the merger eventually goes through. The potential move comes as Paramount faces a March 2027 trial over the states’ antitrust challenge.
Rob Bonta calls Paramount's reported move 'blackmail'
Bonta has rejected the suggestion that California should clear the merger because of potential job losses. He described the relocation plan as a “last-ditch effort to try to blackmail” regulators into allowing what he considers an illegal merger.
Paramount has defended the transaction, saying it remains confident that the merger raises no legitimate antitrust concerns. The company has also proposed written commitments to major cinema chains AMC and Regal to release at least 30 films a year theatrically.
What happens to the $110 billion Paramount Warner Bros merger?
California and 11 other states sued to block the proposed $110 billion deal, arguing that it would reduce competition in film distribution, blockbuster releases and basic cable programming. California's Attorney General's Office says the combined company could control nearly one-third of US theatrical films and basic cable programming.
The merger cannot close until five days after a court ruling on the states’ claims or June 1, 2027, whichever comes first.