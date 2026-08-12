Writers Guild Of America Bashes David Ellison's Threat To Remove Paramount From California

“Great news organizations like CNN and CBS News are here to tell it straight down the middle,” Ellison wrote in a recent New York Times op-ed “That requires newsrooms that reflect the whole world, not one side of it. And it requires independence. Our journalists will continue to answer to the facts and to all the people they serve — not to any party or cause. These were founding principles for both CNN and CBS News, for legends like Ted Turner and Edward R. Murrow, and it is exactly that kind of independence that has always fueled the greatness of ‘60 Minutes.’”