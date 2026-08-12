Rod Stewart Undergoes Coronary Stent Procedure, Cancels Farewell Tour

Singer Rod Stewart has cancelled four weeks of his One Last Time farewell tour and The Encore Shows Las Vegas residency.
The 81-year-old singer underwent a routine coronary stent procedure and requires recovery time before returning to the stage.
Affected tour dates include scheduled performances in Cleveland on August 12 and Kansas City on August 15.
British singer-songwriter Rod Stewart has suspended his live shows. The singer called off four weeks of concerts, affecting his One Last Time farewell tour and The Encore Shows Las Vegas residency.
Why did Rod Stewart cancel his tour dates
The cancellation follows a routine coronary stent procedure. A representative for Stewart said that doctors are "pleased with his recovery". The singer has returned to normal daily activities but requires time to recover before resuming concerts.
"I’m already feeling better and very much on the mend," Stewart, 81, said in a statement. "I want to thank the doctors, nurses and everyone who has taken such wonderful care of me. I’m deeply disappointed to miss these shows and sorry to let my fans down, but I look forward to getting back on stage and having a good time with you all again soon."
Recent health struggles
Health issues disrupted Stewart's recent schedule. The decision follows his sudden postponement of a concert at Cincinnati’s Riverbend Music Center, which he blamed on a "minor medical procedure".
Medical advice forced cancellations earlier this summer. In early June, Stewart scrapped two Las Vegas shows minutes before they began. Later that month, he abandoned a San Diego concert just before his scheduled performance.
He struggled during a show in Utah. The singer halted his set midway to use oxygen equipment behind the stage.
About Stewart tour
Stewart has been on his One Last Time tour alongside Richard Marx since 2024. The affected dates include a performance scheduled for August 12 at Cleveland’s Rocket Arena and an August 15 show at Kansas City’s Morton Amphitheater.
The cancellation also affects his Las Vegas residency. Performances at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, scheduled from August 18 through the end of August, are cancelled.
Stewart will undergo recovery before heading back on the road. His future tour itinerary includes scheduled dates in Minnesota, Illinois and Mexico. Venues and promoters will share information regarding the affected performances.