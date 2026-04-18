Scorpions Coming Home India Tour Cancelled Due To 'Unforeseen Medical Circumstances'

Scorpions India Tour cancelled: The four-city tour was scheduled for Shillong, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai in April 2026.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Scorpions
Scorpions India tour cancelled Photo: Instagram/Scorpions
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Scorpions India Tour has been cancelled due to “unforeseen medical circumstances affecting the band members”.

  • The four-city tour was scheduled for Shillong, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai in April 2026.

  • The tickets purchased will be automatically refunded within 7-10 working days.

Rock band Scorpions India Tour has been cancelled. The four-city tour was scheduled for Shillong, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai in April 2026. Organisers BookMyShow Live shared the update on social media. They cited “unforeseen medical circumstances affecting the band members” for the cancellations.

The band, founded in Hanover, Germany in 1965 by guitarist Rudolf Schenker, was set to perform at JN Stadium in Shillong on April 21, at HUDA Grounds in Delhi-NCR on April 24, at NICE Grounds in Bengaluru on April 26 and at Jio Gardens, BKC, Mumbai on April 30.

Alongside Schenker, the band consists of vocalist Klaus Meine, bassist Paweł Małciwoda, guitarist Matthias Jabs, and drummer Mikkey Dee.

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Scorpions India Tour cancelled

BookMyShow Live on Saturday shared a note on Instagram that stated, “We regret to inform you that the Scorpions 'Coming Home' India Tour scheduled in Shillong on April 21st, Delhi-NCR on April 24th, Bengaluru on April 26th and Mumbai on April 30th, stands cancelled due to unforeseen medical circumstances affecting the band members.”

It added, “We apologise for the inconvenience and disappointment caused to fans. The band are very keen to perform in India when possible and within their schedule.”

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The organisers also informed that all the tickets purchased will be automatically refunded within 7-10 working days.

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Scorpions' last tour in India was in the 2000s. They visited the country in August 2001 as part of their Acoustica Live Tour, which included concerts in Bengaluru. Later, they came in December 2007, to perform in Shillong, Mumbai, and Bengaluru as part of their Humanity World Tour.

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