Shakira's India Concert Postponed Amid US–Israel–Iran Conflict; Refunds Announced

Summary of this article
Global pop queen Shakira's 'Feeding India Concert' has officially been postponed until further notice.
The delay is due to ongoing geopolitical tensions because of the US–Israel–Iran conflict.
Shakira was supposed to perform in Mumbai and Delhi in April.
Global pop icon Shakira was set to return to India after nearly two decades. Shakira's India Tour was scheduled to cover two major cities—Mumbai and Delhi. But unfortunately, the curtains dropped before the show began. The concert has now been postponed with no new dates, leaving the fans disappointed. The organisers confirmed that the shows will not go ahead as planned "due to the prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions."
Had it not been delayed, it would have marked the Colombian superstar's first large-scale appearance in the country since her 2007 tour in Mumbai.
Why is Shakira's India Tour 2026 postponed?
On Saturday, District, sharing the update on social media, wrote that the "Feeding India Concert featuring Shakira has been postponed until further notice," adding that "the well-being of our fans, the artist and the production team remains our foremost priority."
Tickets to be refunded
The organisers also assured all ticket holders will receive a full refund, which will be automatically processed to their original mode of payment.
"The Feeding India Concert has always stood for something greater, and that commitment remains unchanged. For any queries, write to events@district.in. Thank you for your understanding and patience," they wrote further.
The post was captioned as, "All ticket holders will receive a full refund via their original mode of payment within 5–7 business days. We truly appreciate your patience and continued support during this time."
They also informed working closely with all stakeholders on new dates and will share the new updates as soon as they have them.
Shakira India tour dates
The Mumbai concert was scheduled to take place at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on April 10, followed by the second show at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on April 15.
Shakira's India concert is postponed due to escalating tensions in West Asia, because of the United States-Israel's military attacks on Iran.
Iran has also taken aim at US and Israeli assets in the Gulf countries.
The conflict led to Iran's shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz. India is also affected by rising tensions, causing gas shortages.