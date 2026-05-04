OutStation Interview | Making Music For Young India

Summary of this article
OutStation is an Indian boyband, mentored by Savan Kotecha, a 17-time Grammy nominee producer-songwriter.
The group was curated through a nationwide talent hunt by Visva Records, an imprint by Kotecha in collaboration with Republic Records and Universal Music India.
Bhuvan Shetty, Mashaal Shaikh, Hemang Singh, Kurien Sebastian, Shayan Pattem are the 5 members.
For ages, the idea of the ‘boyband’ has been imported from abroad. Among the most well-known ones, Backstreet Boys and One Direction made anthems for the kids of their times. OutStation represents a distinctly Indian version of this format.
OutStation is mentored by Savan Kotecha, a 17-time Grammy nominee producer-songwriter. He has worked with icons such as Katy Perry, The Weeknd, Backstreet Boys, One Direction and more.
The group was curated through a nationwide talent hunt by Visva Records, an imprint by Kotecha in collaboration with Republic Records and Universal Music India.
Bhuvan Shetty, Mashaal Shaikh, Hemang Singh, Kurien Sebastian, Shayan Pattem are the 5 members. The boys have invented their own version of “prom” for Indian teenagers who grew up watching American high school movies but never experienced one themselves.
In this conversation with Sarthak Sharma for Outlook, OutStation reflects on an audition call featuring Ed Sheeran that changed their lives, building a community, being pop and making music for young India. Edited excerpts:
What is the story behind the band’s formation? What made you audition and what did the bootcamp in Goa actually demand?
We saw a reel where Savan Kotecha was with Ed Sheeran and it said, 'You need to audition if you want to join the greatest Indian boy band!'
We auditioned at the same time. Seeing Ed Sheeran in the reel definitely caught our attention!
Twelve of us were shortlisted for a bootcamp in Goa. It was intense. We had dance, performance and vocal classes. Every week, we were tested. We would start at 7 in the morning and finish at 10 in the night. That process shaped us. It was not just about talent but about consistency.
Tell us about the journey of your first single “Tum Se”. How was the music video shot? What has the reaction been from listeners?
We wrote it with a couple of other people and the entire process felt effortless and joyful. We had songs ready but “Tum Se” stood out. There was something instinctive about it. When it went number one on the Spotify Viral Charts, it felt surreal!
The music video was shot during one of our proms. People came dressed in formal attire and there was a huge camera so they knew they were part of the music video as well.
At our pop-ups, people sing every word back to us. Hearing hundreds of voices echo your lyrics, word-for-word, is overwhelming in the best way. Even our unreleased songs are already being sung by the audience. That makes everything real.
What is your latest single "Aaj Kal" about?
“Aaj Kal” has been part of our journey since our early shows. The way our fans connected with it made us realise how powerful the song is. It means a lot to us as we're all away from our families and friends for the first time, and every time we perform it, we try to channel that sense of longing into the emotion of the song.
What does it mean to be 'pop' in India today? What are you modelling yourself after? Which acts do you enjoy and look up to?
We were huge One Direction fans growing up and we still listen to their music. But we are not trying to fit into any format of a boy band. We are not looking to Western bands or Eastern bands as a template. We are trying to build our own version of what a band can be. The idea is not imitation, but identity.
How was the experience of opening for Akon in Mumbai? How did that opportunity come about?
Two weeks before the concert, our dance coach told us she was going to see Akon and asked if we wanted to come along. We said yes. Then, our management texted saying we would be opening for him, and we were jumping with excitement! Moments like that feel unreal because you go from being fans to sharing the same stage. It reminded us how quickly things can change.
What opportunities have opened after working with Universal Music India, Represent & Jugaad Motion Pictures?
The collaboration feels strategic and supportive at the same time. Visva Records handles most of the groundwork. UMI provides strong backing. Jugaad Motion Pictures takes care of music videos. Represent does what they do best. Everyone brings something essential to the table. It feels like we are part of a bigger puzzle. Access to that ecosystem allows us to focus on what matters: the music and the community.
Success carries its own weight. Is there a cost? Do you feel any pressure?
The cost is stepping out of your comfort zone. We were living normal lives not long ago. Now there is a manager asking for our ETA and schedules are structured around rehearsals and shows. The cost is the privilege of living what we imagined. That shift requires responsibility. We love what we do and that cancels out all the negative. When we go on stage, we be ourselves; the rest follows.
What is an ‘OutStation Prom’? How is it different from a concert and how did this format emerge?
We realised that young people cannot attend concerts because they are held in 21-plus venues. Our early pop-ups were at places like McDonald's because they were accessible. Then we wanted to create something bigger. Prom became our answer.
In India, teenagers don't experience prom the way they see it on Netflix. We wanted to create that ritual—slow dancing, dressing up, shared memories.
What is the long-term vision for the band? What does it feel like to make music for a young audience in India?
Growing up, we listened to a lot of artists from the West. There wasn't anyone we could relate to as Indian teenagers. What we are trying to do is create music for kids in India who are growing up right now.
We would like to experiment in future because we genuinely love music. We understand that the Indian audience is different. We want to stay rooted in Indian sounds and adapt.
We are building a community. We have fun and people connect with that.
How has live audience responded to the music?
Our first pop-up in Mumbai at one of the McDonald's had less than 100 people showing up. Then we went to Prayagraj, and there were close to 300-400 people. There was a convoy of cars that took us to the hotel, full politician-mode. There was even a banner of OutStation outside. With each city, it kept getting bigger.
Guwahati was peak! There were more than 3000 people! We had to jump over the fence to exit because everyone was crowding us. The police had to shut the concert in 15 minutes.