OutStation Interview | Making Music For Young India

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We saw a reel where Savan Kotecha was with Ed Sheeran and it said, 'You need to audition if you want to join the greatest Indian boy band!'

We auditioned at the same time. Seeing Ed Sheeran in the reel definitely caught our attention!

Twelve of us were shortlisted for a bootcamp in Goa. It was intense. We had dance, performance and vocal classes. Every week, we were tested. We would start at 7 in the morning and finish at 10 in the night. That process shaped us. It was not just about talent but about consistency.