Summary of this article
K-pop band Cortis is releasing its 2nd album GreenGreen, on May 4.
Its lead single RedRed will be out on April 20, 2026.
Alongside the single, a music video and a conceptual performance film will be pre-released on the same day.
The K-pop boy group Cortis (Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, Keonho) has announced their comeback by revealing Redred, the title track of their second mini album GreenGreen, which will be out on May 4. According to Korean media, the group shared images related to the song on their official social media. The image has a metal nameplate placed on a red background, with the song title Redred embossed on it.
CORTIS announces title track for upcoming album GreenGreen
According to Big Hit Music, Redred will be out on April 20 at 6 pm KST and 5 am ET. A music video and a conceptual performance film will also be released on the same day.
The single and tracklist will be unveiled on April 13.
Redred will serve as the core track that will drive the album’s overall narrative and will also focus on the band members' personalities and what they want to convey. The colours green and red have generated intrigue among the fans, and it will be revealed once the single and the entire album are out.
From Rookie success to global rise: CORTIS’ journey
GreenGreen marks Cortis' comeback eight months after the group debuted with their first EP album, COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES, released on September 8, 2025, by Big Hit Music.
Fans are waiting with bated breath for the upcoming album. On March 31, the album's pre-recording on Spotify surpassed 560,000.
The hottest rookie group will be performing at the Lollapalooza Chicago music festival (USA) in August.
In February 2026, Cortis opened the NBA All-Star event at the NBA Crossover Concert Series at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
The group achieved a major milestone by becoming the first K-pop act to perform at the event, marking their growing influence across music and the sport on the global stage.