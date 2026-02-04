Shashwat Sachdev Interview On Dhurandhar And Beyond: “True Collaboration Feels Almost Divine”

A

Collaboration, for me, is never about hierarchy or authorship. It is about expression, about telling a story together in a way that feels emotionally true to what the director wants to say. What surprised me most while working with Hans Zimmer and James Everingham was how deeply they listened. They approached the process from curiosity rather than assertion, which immediately created trust. I never felt the need to step outside myself. In fact, what was expected of me was to be completely myself, shaped by my culture, my upbringing, and the musical language I carry. There was a universality in my music that they responded to, and that was deeply humbling. When collaborators are emotionally invested for the right reasons, the work stops being about individual contribution and becomes a shared search for truth.