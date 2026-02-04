Shashwat Sachdev Interview On Dhurandhar And Beyond: “True Collaboration Feels Almost Divine”

Shashwat Sachdev is a National Award-winning music composer of Dhurandhar, The Ba***ds of Bollywood and many more films.
His Dhurandhar OST has entered the Spotify Global 200.
This conversation traces his journey from his childhood association with music to unpacking his recent projects.
Shashwat Sachdev’s work on Dhurandhar is an opus. There is a bridge between multiple genres on the OST. For the first time ever, all songs from a single soundtrack entered the Spotify Global 200. This conversation traces his journey from a childhood shaped by Hindustani and Western classical traditions to unpacking what it truly means to create music that resonates rather than asserts.
From co-composing with Hans Zimmer to reinterpreting popular melodies, in this interview with Sarthak Sharma for Outlook, Shashwat Sachdev reflects on his inspirations, the art of collaboration as a shared search for truth, the importance of classical music, what sets Diljit Dosanjh apart and an advice from Shah Rukh Khan that stayed. Edited excerpts:
You’re the first Indian to co-compose with Hans Zimmer! What was it like to work with him and what did you learn from the process?
Collaboration, for me, is never about hierarchy or authorship. It is about expression, about telling a story together in a way that feels emotionally true to what the director wants to say. What surprised me most while working with Hans Zimmer and James Everingham was how deeply they listened. They approached the process from curiosity rather than assertion, which immediately created trust. I never felt the need to step outside myself. In fact, what was expected of me was to be completely myself, shaped by my culture, my upbringing, and the musical language I carry. There was a universality in my music that they responded to, and that was deeply humbling. When collaborators are emotionally invested for the right reasons, the work stops being about individual contribution and becomes a shared search for truth.
You’ve been playing music since the age of three. Who were your influences while growing up?
My earliest influences were not individual artists as much as environments. I grew up immersed in Hindustani classical music while simultaneously learning Western classical piano. Cinema played an equally important role. It taught me how sound can live inside emotion, silence, and narrative. I often feel we are products of our environment more than our choices. We do not choose our family, our city, or our country, yet they shape us profoundly. I was born in India, to parents who introduced me to music before I even understood its weight. I remain deeply grateful to the universe for that alignment.
What inspired the OST for Dhurandhar? Can you share a palette of references?
The true inspiration was always the writing. Aditya Dhar’s script and Shiv Kumar Panicker’s edit became the guiding force rather than any external sonic reference. We were chasing a collective vision—what the film wanted to express emotionally, not a genre or a trend. Aditya and Shiv are fearless about exploring what they do not yet know. That curiosity leads us into unexpected sonic and visual territories. For me, that is the mark of a true artist—the willingness to walk into the unknown and then decide, together, what belongs.
With so many iconic voices involved in the album, how do you know when to step back and when to assert control?
True collaboration feels almost divine. When it happens honestly, music leads and egos naturally step aside. None of us are thinking about what we are adding individually. We are chasing a shared purpose. Sometimes, the vision comes from the director, sometimes from me, sometimes from the editor, and often from the singer in the room. Collaboration only works when everyone listens selflessly and serves something larger than themselves.
The title track for Dhurandhar is a modern reimagining of a popular folk song originally sung by Muhammad Sadiq and Ranjit Kaur with lyrics by Babu Maan. What led you to integrate the voices of Hanumankind and Jasmine Sandlas in this reimagined twist?
The intention was never recreation. It was re-contextualisation. The original song carries deep cultural memor, and I wanted it to exist in the present without losing its soul. Hanumankind brought contemporary urgency and global rhythmic instinct. Jasmine Sandlas carried an emotional and cultural grounding that felt innate. Beyond that, we genuinely enjoyed working together. During The Ba***ds of Bollywood, we spent a lot of time exploring ideas, and that trust naturally extended into this song.
The poetry of Sahir Ludhianvi over a tight bass line fusing classical, electronic and rock? “Ishq Jalakar” stretches the boundaries of music. What are the inspirations here?
We had a rough version of the track but were waiting for the magic. One day, Aditya called me and suggested revisiting a Qawwali that had been sitting with us for a long time. That evening, when we blended it with the classical foundation we already had, everything aligned. The song moves between Darbari Kanada and Bhimpalasi. One offers gravitas and introspection, the other tenderness and yearning. That moment felt less like invention and more like discovery—as if the song had been waiting for us to arrive.
“Teri Ni Kararan” was originally sung by Yamla Jatt, a legend of Punjabi Folk considered a pioneer. Diljit is such a perfect choice to recreate it since he is a pioneer himself. What according to you sets Dosanjh apart?
Beyond his artistry, what truly sets Diljit apart is who he is as a human being. I deeply enjoy his company and that warmth translates into the music. He carries legacy without being burdened by it. There is confidence without arrogance, ambition without insecurity. That balance is rare and it allows him to evolve while staying rooted.
“Run Down The City – Monica” features verses by Reble interspersed with the sounds of Asha Bhosle and R.D. Burman. Tell us more about this?
The song was born from spontaneity. Magic was in the room when I sang a rough idea over the track, almost playfully. Reble stepped in at that moment and I shared a flow that was already forming in my head. She responded instinctively, and within a few hours of writing, production and mixing, the track came together. It was one of those rare moments where instinct, joy and trust align perfectly.
When reworking old or legacy material, where does one draw the line between reinterpretation and cultural appropriation?
The difference lies entirely in intent. Reinterpretation comes from respect, understanding and listening. Appropriation comes from extraction without context. If you approach legacy material with humility, credit honestly and allow it to breathe rather than dominate it, the work remains ethical. Music has memory. It knows how it is treated.
It is for the first time ever that all the songs from a single soundtrack have entered the Spotify Global 200. Did you anticipate such a success?
We were consciously trying to build something larger than ourselves—something that felt epic and sincere. Lokesh Dhar, whom we fondly call Lokesh Bhaiya, carried immense belief throughout the process. He often reminded us that we were creating something special and that faith gave us courage. The response felt less like validation and more like resonance.
Diljit Dosanjh X Hanumankind on “Ez-Ez”—one, a global Punjabi pop star, another, an almost first-of-a-kind international import from India. What was the idea behind bringing both together on the same song?
The track already existed, but Aditya and I kept hearing a modern revolutionary conversation within it. We wanted that dialogue to continue across the film. Hanumankind felt like the natural voice to respond to the question “Ez-Ez” poses early in the story, while the title track answers it in the climax. That symmetry was intentional.
Did the songs come before the movie? Or did they come during the course of the process?
Music existed before the script, during its writing, and long after the edit. The process was about finding discipline within chaos. That balance—structure inside freedom—is extremely important to me, both musically and philosophically.
What is the importance of classical music in modern times? Why should we encourage more people to both consume and create it?
Classical music defines the rules that allow all other forms to exist. You can only break rules once you truly understand them. It teaches patience, depth and listening. These qualities remain timeless in any era.
An amalgam of culture is at play in the OST. What is it about fusion music that stands out for you? What are some of your favourite genres and which albums or artists inspired you in your process?
My upbringing was surrounded by great Indian fusion musicians and that naturally shaped my musical vocabulary. Fusion, when honest, reflects lived experience rather than novelty. It allows multiple histories to coexist without hierarchy.
You seem like a music archivist with a wide range of influences. Growing up, how did you hear music? Cassette, CD or vinyl? How has your music consumption changed over the years?
My father maintained a library of over four thousand cassettes, catalogued meticulously like an archive. That discipline taught me reverence for music. The medium has changed over time, but the act of listening deeply remains sacred to me.
The OST for Dhurandhar is a cross-culture, multi-genre collaborative effort. How do you think it will pave the way for the future of music?
I do not see it as paving the way in any grand sense. If the work encourages curiosity, openness, and courage to collaborate without fear, then it has served its purpose. Music should invite possibility, not declare legacy.
Please tell us about the process for composing for The Ba***ds of Bollywood as well. The series critiques the industry while still belonging to it. Was there more pressure? What was your approach for the soundtrack?
There was no pressure, only play. Shah Rukh sir said something early on that stayed with me. 'If you are not having fun, you are doing something wrong’. That philosophy guided the entire process. When joy and honesty lead the way, the work finds its truth.
Sarthak's work lies at the intersection of books, music, culture and community. He writes regularly for The Indian Music Diaries and has previously worked as a bookseller and publisher.