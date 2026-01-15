John Mayer's India Debut Delayed, Mumbai Concert Rescheduled To February 2026

John Mayer’s first India concert has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.
The Mumbai show will now take place at Mahalaxmi Race Course in February 2026.
BookMyShow Live confirmed ticket validity and customer support for attendees.
John Mayer’s long-awaited India debut has been officially delayed, leaving fans to recalibrate plans for one of the most anticipated international concerts of 2026. The Grammy-winning musician was scheduled to perform in Mumbai later this month, but organisers have now announced a new date, citing unforeseen circumstances as the reason behind the change.
Mumbai show rescheduled to February 2026
BookMyShow Live confirmed that Mayer’s Mumbai concert, originally planned for January 22, will now take place on February 11, 2026. The venue remains unchanged, with Mahalaxmi Race Course set to host the one-night-only performance. The organisers also clarified that all previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date, and concertgoers will not need to rebook their passes.
The update was shared through BookMyShow Live’s official social media handles, where the platform assured attendees that it is working towards a smooth experience despite the postponement. Fans with ticket-related concerns have been advised to reach out directly to customer support for further assistance.
Why John Mayer’s India concert matters
The Mumbai performance marks John Mayer’s first-ever live show in India, a milestone years in the making. Over the decades, Mayer has built a strong listener base in the country, particularly through albums like Room For Squares and Continuum, which introduced Indian audiences to his blend of blues, rock, and introspective songwriting.
The concert is expected to feature a setlist spanning his career, including fan favourites such as Gravity, Vultures, No Such Thing, and Why Georgia. With over 20 million albums sold worldwide and collaborations with artists like Eric Clapton, Alicia Keys, and BB King, Mayer’s India debut has been positioned as a major moment for the live music scene.
For now, the countdown resets to February, as Mumbai prepares to finally welcome John Mayer on stage.